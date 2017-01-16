 
Pubdate: Mon, 16 Jan 2017
Source: Globe and Mail (Canada)
Authors: Robert Weir and Bill Howatt
Page: B7

I WAS FIRED FOR USING MEDICAL MARIJUANA. WHAT ARE MY RIGHTS?

THE QUESTION

I did not inform my employer during a job interview that I used prescribed
medical marijuana, but did ask our crew leader during my second shift if I
could use it to combat pain I was feeling from walking all day (because of
torn labrum in both hips). I explained that there is no THC in this
marijuana - CBD only - so essentially it's impossible to be "high" or
intoxicated. She was more than okay with me using the medicine, but after
my second day on the job, her boss sent me a text message terminating my
employment. What are, or were, my rights in this situation?

THE FIRST ANSWER

Robert Weir

Partner, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, Toronto

Whether we are school-bus drivers, brain surgeons or lawyers, our
employers are generally and reasonably entitled to expect we are not high
when we come to work, no matter the source of impairment.

That does not change just because an employee has a marijuana
prescription. This employer should have asked itself: can the employee
perform their duties safely and productively while taking this medication?
The employer, likely, does not know much about THC (tetrahydrocannabino)
or CBD (cannabidiol). It is, however, obligated to better understand this
employee's claim that it is impossible to be high or intoxicated. The
employer may need to seek expert medical advice on this, just as if it
were trying to understand a complicated back injury that restricted an
employee's ability to bend or lift.

Even where there is some mild impairment caused by prescription
medication, an employer must decide if there are ways to accommodate an
employee if they are taking such mediation because of a disability. Again,
the employer will have to consider issues of safety and productivity when
conducting this assessment.

If he had been given the chance, this employee appeared ready to assist
the employer in better understanding the nature of this prescription
medication. Just as an employer has an obligation to ask the right
questions, an employee has an obligation to provide information to assist
the employer in the accommodation process.

Had the employer taken the employee up on this willingness to assist, they
might have had a long and productive relationship.

Also, having one's employment terminated by text message: not cool.

THE SECOND ANSWER

Bill Howatt

Chief research and development officer of work force productivity, Morneau
Shepell, Toronto

From a human-resources perspective, medicinal marijuana should be handled
in the same way as any other prescription medication. As long as the
medication does not impair the employee's ability to function in any way,
does not put anyone at risk, and there's a prescription from a licensed
medical doctor, the employee cannot be discriminated against. However,
different than other medications, both the employee and employer have the
right to review how this medication impacts the employeeemployer
relationship.

As a medical-marijuana user, you must understand your rights. You also
must adhere to the Health Canada standards for accessing this type of
medication. It appears that you attempted to get an informal accommodation
by disclosing your condition. However, supervisors cannot make medical
accommodations on their own; they need to engage HR to ensure one standard
is being used with all employees with the same need. How your situation
was handled raises questions that are worth discussing with an employment
lawyer.

Accommodations are a two-way street. Employers can't dismiss requests for
accommodations out of hand, and employees can't dictate what they want or
how they want to be accommodated. Employers must do what is responsible
and be ready to defend their decisions, as they may be tested.

The number of medical marijuana prescriptions is increasing rapidly. While
the law makes it clear that employees cannot be discriminated against, and
have the right to use this form of medication, there still are practical
day-to-day management considerations. As research shows a link between
marijuana use and job accidents/injuries, employers will be challenged how
to determine whether an employee has exceeded the safe-dosage level, and
to assess the percentage level of the active ingredient,
tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Training for managers will be important, as will be clearly stated HR
policies that make it clear how and when accommodations will be granted.
