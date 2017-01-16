 
Pubdate: Mon, 16 Jan 2017
Source: Labradorian, The (CN NF)
Copyright: 2017 The Labradorian
Contact:  http://www.thelabradorian.ca/
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/3565
Author: Andy Wells
Page: 5

WEED - AFTER IT'S LEGAL

What can we expect with the legalization of marijuana?

Proponents argue that legalization will reduce crime, lower criminal
justice costs, improve public health, improve traffic safety and stimulate
the economy. Opponents argue that legalization will spur marijuana and
other drug and alcohol use, increase crime, diminish public safety and
lower educational achievement.

There is research available with some interesting results, but the most
important point to be made is that at this stage research must be
considered preliminary, since there has been insufficient time for
conclusive evaluation and predictive results.

Two of the most important areas of concern are driving under the influence
and the impact of legalization on the most vulnerable, the young.

United States data shows no increase in driving under the influence as a
result of legalization. It is possible that marijuana users who drive have
heightened situational awareness and drive more slowly. Accidents rates
among users are indistinguishable from those of drivers who use neither
alcohol nor marijuana. A reference to a French study I found noted that
marijuana users and alcohol users represent 2.9 per cent and 2.6 per cent
of drivers, but alcohol was a factor in 10 times as many fatal accidents
than marijuana: 28.6 per cent vs. 2.5 per cent.

With respect to youth impacts, here are some preliminary observations (in
the words of one researcher, "a useful if incomplete perspective of what
we could expect from legalization"): drug use did not skyrocket. In the
Netherlands, drug pushers have largely abandoned Dutch schools. While the
teenage consumption of alcohol and tobacco is similar in the U.S. and the
Netherlands, the consumption of marijuana and cocaine in the Netherlands
is only 10 per cent to 40 per cent of U.S. usage.

In Portugal, which decriminalized drug usage in 2001, by 2006 fewer high
school students were using drugs of any type. And drug-related deaths were
reduced by half by 2003.

In the U. S., in states that legalized marijuana, the effects have been
minimal. Researchers have noted that strong inferences cannot be made. But
again, consumption has not skyrocketed. Traffic accidents have not
increased. Overdose deaths are down. Prescription drug OD deaths are down.
There appear to be no negative effects on intelligence or educational
outcomes.

So, with respect to driving and youth effects, legalization has not had
observable negative effects to date.

Another expected outcome will be the emergence of brand names.

Brand names, as American economist Thomas Sowell (one of my favourites)
has noted, "are a way of economizing on arcane knowledge, and favour
consumers in competition re quality and price. There may be no physical
difference, but consumers will prefer the familiar over the not. Thus the
dangers of impurities should substantially reduce and quality should
improve."

Lives should be saved; the iron law of prohibition in action.

There should be increased research into the medical value of marijuana,
which could help in the treatment of a range of diseases, although, as I
noted in an earlier article, the plant is complex and not biologically
consistent, and the placebo effect may be high. Nonetheless, research
should be pursued to try and delineate its clinical value.

Andy Wells

St. John's
- ---
MAP posted-by: