Pubdate: Tue, 17 Jan 2017 Source: Daily Item (Sunbury, PA) Copyright: 2017 The Daily Item Contact: http://www.dailyitem.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/1045 Bookmark: http://www.mapinc.org/mmj.htm (Cannabis - Medicinal) Author: Marcia Moore VALLEY GROUP TO COMPETE FOR STATE POT LICENSE A group of Northumberland County-based entrepreneurs hope to weed out the competition and get one of the two available licenses for operating a medical marijuana dispensary in the Valley. The main principals of Medical Marijuana Corp. are William E. Rosini, president of Rosini Enterprises, and Shannon D. Rosini, both of Paxinos; Annette Rosini MacLachlan, a former county resident now living in West Chester; Stephen Jacobs, of Shamokin and Christopher Walters, of Mount Carmel. The state is offering permits for growers and dispensaries in each of six regions across the state. Applications from the state became available online today and the monthlong application period begins Feb. 20. State Department of Health officials expect to receive about 900 applications for 27 dispensaries and 12 grower permits. "Our goal is to be a company that will provide our communities with a legally prescribed medical option of marijuana for a variety of ai Iments that the state permits," the group said in a prepared statement provided by Jacobs. He said they hope their close ties to the Valley will set them apart from other applicants. Pennsylvania passed a law last year allowing patients to take medical marijuana by pill, oil, vapor, ointment or liquid. Jacobs and Walters are coowners of Black Hills Vapes in Shamokin, so "a medical marijuana dispensary seems to be a natural progression," in the business, the statement said. Medical Marijuana Corp. has reached out to several municipalities, including a tentative introduction with Monroe Township in Snyder County, said township zoning officer Rick Bailey. Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz said the board has not yet been formally approached by any proposed grower or dispensary operator, but he's heard there is interest. "I've received three calls from land owners and property developers in the past week," he said. Commissioner Malcolm Derk said the board is scheduled to meet soon with an individual who has a plan to pitch. "There are rumors that jobs will be created, so we need to hear the whole story," said Derk, who said he'll be researching the law to more clearly understand the issue. The Pennsylvania Medical Cannabis Society, a trade group representing potential growers and dispensers, estimates the new industry will help relieve the pain of about 250,000 patients and create more than 2,500 jobs. The management team of Medical Marijuana Corp wants to create jobs and help to patients prescribed medical marijuana for ailments including chronic pain, epilepsy, cancer treatment-related nausea and post-traumatic stress disorder. "Another reason for our interest is that we firmly believe the medical marijuana industry can greatly help in addressing the recent drug epidemic in our region (by offering a safer pain management alternative). Our area has seen an alarming increase in opiate overdose deaths recently which has been having a devastating impact in our community," the statement said. The group has hired an unnamed Colorado consulting firm to aid in building the proposed business. If approved, the dispensary will employ a full-time, on-site pharmacist. "Our hope is that we find a municipality and a county that is excited for us to be part of the community," the group's statement said. "Our goal is to have an operation that will meet or exceed the state requirements for security. This is an industry that is long overdue and we want to help the people with the greatest need in a community that is receptive to our business, we do not want to be a burden but rather a welcomed partner."