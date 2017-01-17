Pubdate: Tue, 17 Jan 2017 Source: Knoxville News-Sentinel (TN) Copyright: 2017 The Knoxville News-Sentinel Co. Contact: http://www.knoxnews.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/226 BRENTWOOD TO TAKE PART IN PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE-BACK DAY Federal officials have said they want to work with Tennessee to curb the opioid epidemic.(Photo: Getty Images / iStockphoto) If you're looking for a safe way to dispose of prescription drugs, head over to the Brentwood Municipal Center on April 30. The Brentwood Police Department will participate in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Residents can drop off prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day was established to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications. Brentwood police officers will be on hand at the Brentwood Municipal Center during the event. According to the DEA, prescription drug abuse in the U.S. is at "alarming rates, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to those drugs." For more information visit https://brentwood-tn.org. - --- MAP posted-by: