 
Pubdate: Tue, 17 Jan 2017
Author: Dara Kam

FLORIDA HEALTH OFFICIALS BEGIN MEDICAL MARIJUANA RULES PROCESS

Florida health officials have started the rules-making process that will
expand those eligible to receive medical marijuana.

The Department of Health on Tuesday published the proposed rules and
announced that public hearings will be held in five cities Feb. 6-9.

Patients with one of 10 medical conditions will be able to receive medical
marijuana but it does not allow for more distributing organizations. There
are currently seven licensed, with one more case under an administrative
challenge.

Amendment 2 was passed by Florida voters last November but gives the
department until July to come up with revised rules and until September to
implement them. The Florida Legislature will also have a big say in the
new rules when their 60-day session begins on March 7.
