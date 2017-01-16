 
Pubdate: Mon, 16 Jan 2017
Source: Sun-Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
BROWARD DOCTOR, ASSISTANT ARRESTED ON PRESCRIPTION DRUG ALLEGATIONS

Dr. [name redacted], 50, of Parkland, was arrested Wednesday on
prescription drug allegations at his Wilton Manors practice, according to
the Drug Enforcement Administration. (Sun Sentinel / Drug Enforcement
Administration Handout)

A Broward doctor and his medical assistant were arrested on prescription
drug charges Wednesday, according to the federal Drug Enforcement
Administration.

Dr. [name redacted], 50, of Parkland, was arrested after a six-month
investigation that showed he illegally supplied methamphetamine to some of
his patients at his Wilton Manors practice, authorities said. He is also
accused of dispensing medically unnecessary prescriptions to use with the
methamphetamine "to further enhance the patient's altered state of mind,"
agents wrote.

Medical assistant [name redacted], whose age was unavailable, was arrested
in Coral Springs on allegations she illegally distributed prescription
medication. Authorities said she, at times, used her minor child in drug
transactions.

[Name redacted] is facing a federal charge of dealing methamphetamine and
[name redacted] is facing a charge of illegal distribution of prescription
drugs, agents said.

Authorities said they searched a pharmacy used by Riganotti in June and
seized $1.4 million in cash, firearms and records.

Agents also said they have identified other "medical and pain clinics" in
South Florida they believe are illegally prescribing medications that are
"contributing to the overwhelming prescription drug epidemic in South
Florida."

No other information was available late Wednesday.
