BROWARD DOCTOR, ASSISTANT ARRESTED ON PRESCRIPTION DRUG ALLEGATIONS Dr. [name redacted], 50, of Parkland, was arrested Wednesday on prescription drug allegations at his Wilton Manors practice, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. (Sun Sentinel / Drug Enforcement Administration Handout) A Broward doctor and his medical assistant were arrested on prescription drug charges Wednesday, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. Dr. [name redacted], 50, of Parkland, was arrested after a six-month investigation that showed he illegally supplied methamphetamine to some of his patients at his Wilton Manors practice, authorities said. He is also accused of dispensing medically unnecessary prescriptions to use with the methamphetamine "to further enhance the patient's altered state of mind," agents wrote. Medical assistant [name redacted], whose age was unavailable, was arrested in Coral Springs on allegations she illegally distributed prescription medication. Authorities said she, at times, used her minor child in drug transactions. [Name redacted] is facing a federal charge of dealing methamphetamine and [name redacted] is facing a charge of illegal distribution of prescription drugs, agents said. Authorities said they searched a pharmacy used by Riganotti in June and seized $1.4 million in cash, firearms and records. Agents also said they have identified other "medical and pain clinics" in South Florida they believe are illegally prescribing medications that are "contributing to the overwhelming prescription drug epidemic in South Florida." No other information was available late Wednesday.