PLAN FOR SAFE-CONSUMPTION SITES SET TO TAKE NEXT STEP THIS MONTH Safe-consumption drug sites will move a step closer to creation in Kamloops this month as agencies and other organizations prepare to meet with Interior Health Authority administrators in the city. The meeting comes at the conclusion of a consultation period that included politicians, front-line workers, emergency personnel, police and others who deal with the realities of addiction. The public also had the opportunity to express their views online. Last fall, IHA medical officer of health Dr. Silvina Mema discussed the plan to create at least one such site in the city. Health Minister Terry Lake, however, recommended a mobile site be created to provide care on both sides of the river. Kamloops city council gave unanimous approval in September to the creation of up to two supervised consumption sites. Mema told KTW all sides are working to finalize plans, but no formal application has been sent to Health Canada requesting an exemption from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act that would prohibit creation of the sites. "There is an exemption application process," Mema said. "The law requires all this paperwork go to Health Canada." She said she hopes any application would be processed quickly. "While we talk, people are dying," she said. However, Mema said, the project needs planning. "It has to have some roots," she said. "We can't float this out of nowhere." Mema said the success overdose-prevention sites in Kamloops are experiencing confirm a framework needs to be in place to ensure any clinics can be successful. While the OD sites at ASK Wellness Centre and Crossroads Inn have been working well, Mema said, a similar site in Kelowna has struggled. Part of that reason is the existence of ASK Wellness, she said, an agency that has as its objective dealing with addictions and promoting harm reduction. The two sites are in areas were drug users congregate while the Kelowna clinic is in a vacant building that once housed IHA offices, located in an area away from any part of that city where drug users gather. In its first two weeks, the two Kamloops sites handed out 49 naloxone kits and staff used the drug to reverse four overdoses. ASK executive director Bob Hughes said the sites have distributed more than 150 kits which contain the drug that will temporarily stop an overdose. In Kelowna, the start was slower, Mema said, but has been picking up. The Kamloops sites have gone beyond the primary goal of saving lives, she said, also offering wound care and other services. "That's what needs to happen," she said.