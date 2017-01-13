Pubdate: Fri, 13 Jan 2017 Source: Kamloops This Week (CN BC) Copyright: 2017 Kamloops This Week Contact: http://www.kamloopsthisweek.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/1271 Author: Dale Bass 'INCREDIBLE BENEFIT' TO OVERDOSE-PREVENTION SITES, ASK WELLNESS SAYS There's been an "incredible benefit" to last month's creation of overdose-prevention sites in Kamloops, said Bob Hughes, something that goes beyond ensuring drug users are safe - many of them are talking with the medical staff there about some of the reasons they are in their lifestyles. The executive director of ASK Wellness Centre said that as staff hand out safe drug-use equipment - a program the agency has done for years to help combat infections and other diseases associated with drug use - they're also looking for opportunities to ask clients about housing needs other health issues and whether they're ready to try rehabilitation programs or other services that might see them make changes in the way they live. "It's not just an exchange of the gear," Hughes said. "Having nurses there also helps prevent anyone dying from an overdose but it also opens the opportunity to talk to people instead of just saying, 'Here's your equipment, now go.' I think that is one of the unintended but incredibly beneficial outcomes. "We want to help people to be safe but at the moment someone wants to go into a treatment program, that should be a red-carpet ride for people who want to go and get help." Hughes praised the nursing staff who are working with the agency at the sites for being "welcoming, skilled and compassionate. "Along with our workers, it brings together harm-reduction and treatment into a unified approach. "Before, the treatment linkage had been absent," he said. He also lauded Dr. Ian Mitchell, who has volunteered to be the medical director for the two sites. Mitchell is an emergency-room physician at Royal Inland Hospital and expert on medical cannabis and emergency medicine. Since the overdose-prevention sites were established at the ASK office on Tranquille Road and the Crossroads Inn housing facility it operates on Seymour Street, more than 150 naloxone kits have been handed out. Only one overdose death was reported over the Christmas holiday period, Hughes said, that of a recreational-drug user in his 20s who, despite several injections of the drug that temporarily stops an overdose - usually long enough for emergency personnel to arrive - the man was declared brain-dead. "It was such a tragedy," Hughes said. "He thought he was using cocaine." The drug was likely laced with fentanyl, Hughes said, the opioid at the heart of the provincial health crisis that has seen overdoses and related death rates soaring. Despite that, he said, research is showing the incidence of overdose deaths in recreational drug users is starting to decrease. "So they seem to be getting the message," Hughes said. - --- MAP posted-by: