STRUNG OUT AT 4 A.M.: EMERGENCY ROOM DOCTORS TREATING HEROIN OVERDOSES

Author: Kristin S. Budde

At four in the morning, the hospital's emergency department lights fluoresce directly into your brain. Everyone, everything looks green, especially the midnight heroin users. They are always shivering. Partly the withdrawal, partly the cold, damp Connecticut weather. They tend not to have proper jackets. On a stretcher in the hallway, a 25-year-old "opioid withdrawal" is curled up with three hospital blankets pulled over his head. I gently shake his leg, but nothing is really gentle here. I introduce myself and whisper a question about what brought him in. No response. When I lift the blankets I'm surprised -- he looks almost 40. Glands poke out from beneath his cheekbones. He shivers and snatches the blankets back with dirty fingers, crescents of crud at the edge of each nail. Angry red dots track the veins on his hands. "Lemme sleep." I can't. Everyone needs to see the doctor. Even though I know he's been here many times before, that he needs a boxed sandwich and a safe place to sleep. The hospital isn't a shelter, though. The addiction slowly but surely destroying his life is not "imminent risk." He'll probably have to leave. I hear stories like his all the time. The 2 million Americans who struggle with opioid addiction risk infectious disease, broken relationships and financial ruin. Or worse: 2015, more than 30,000 Americans died of opioid overdoses. The risks are magnified in homeless patients, who have fewer supports to begin with. (Homelessness itself can increase your risk of death by up to 9 times.) In Boston, overdoses are the leading cause of death in homeless adults. This isn't so surprising, since addiction treatment is nearly impossible to get without insurance or money. We can treat this patient's withdrawal in the emergency room for a while and try to get him a detox (withdrawal under medical supervision) referral, but that's about it. In a perfect world, he'd have housing, a safe detox or medication-assisted-treatment (methadone or suboxone), possibly a rehab stay (a longer inpatient stay for substance use treatment), and consistent outpatient followup. Those with insurance are sometimes better off, but not always. Medical bills remain the leading cause of bankruptcy in the U.S., and insurance companies don't always have up-to-date provider lists (meaning a list of psychiatrists may include only a few who are actually accepting patients). It's unclear how many millions stand to lose insurance coverage if the Affordable Care Act is repealed. The system is broken. But it's all we have to work with. I try again to wake up the man in the stretcher. "Just a few minutes. What brought you in tonight?" I talk differently in the middle of the night. Short sentences. Less finesse. "I don't have anywhere to go, OK? Let me sleep here." "We can't just let you sleep here." Bad news shifts "I" to "we." "How much are you using?" "Ten bags a day." "Detox is full till Tuesday." I steady myself on the side of his gurney, hands wide on the rails like a barkeep. I'm shivering, too, despite my white coat. When I was in medical school someone told me you shiver in the middle of the night because your cortisol is low. I'm not so sure that's the problem. "What am I going to do for four days?" He's awake now. Eyes open and bloodshot. "That's the first availability. The social workers can call around ." "I went to detox and they say rehab but I don't have insurance and they discharge me to the street and I use." He needs somewhere to live. If he doesn't get sober he has a 50-50 shot of making it to 50. "Admit me to the hospital," he pleads. "Just a few weeks. I need help." He's right. But that's not how it works. A few more questions, a quick physical exam and we're done. I ask again if he wants the detox bed. He doesn't. I can't force him to take it. In a while he'll head back out to the street. I wait a few hours before arranging his discharge paperwork. Maybe the extra sleep will help. I've typed all the numbers for nearby rehabs and detox facilities onto his paperwork even though he has no phone. He's shoving the hospital blankets into his backpack when I come to give him his paperwork. "You're a bitch." So it would seem. Kristin S. Budde is a psychiatry resident at the Yale University School of Medicine.