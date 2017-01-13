Pubdate: Fri, 13 Jan 2017 Source: Penticton Herald (CN BC) Copyright: 2017 The Okanagan Valley Group of Newspapers Contact: http://www.pentictonherald.ca/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/664 Author: Joe Fries Page: A3 GANG LIFE NO GOOD LIFE Former gang member shares harrowing tales with students from South Okanagan schools If you don't think gangs have a presence in your small community, think again. "Street-level drug trafficking groups in Williams Lake or Osoyoos don't have the ability to import kilos of cocaine from Mexico or Central America," said Staff-Sgt. Lindsey Houghton of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, which fights gang activity across B.C. "Drugs come from somewhere, and there's a direct nexus between street-level drug trafficking, gangs and organized crime groups extending all the way to the highest levels in some cases." Houghton visited four South Okanagan schools this week to warn kids about the perils of gang life, which is too often glamourized by those in it. To help drive home the message, he was accompanied by ex-gangster Jordan Buna, who shared eye-opening stories about his time in the drug world. The 33-year-old grew up in a good home in Surrey, participating in regular activities like science fairs and sports, before attention-deficit disorder got the best of him and he began acting out. By Grade 10, he was regularly involved in fights with rival gangs and watched as one of his friends was mowed down by an SUV at one such altercation. After dropping out of college, he set his sights on joining the military, but was heartbroken when he was rejected due to his ADD diagnosis. That left him "lost and directionless" and "ripe for the picking" by gangsters who frequented the bar where he worked as a cook for minimum wage. He began doing small jobs for them, like picking up and dropping off packages - "I thought I was like Al Capone" - then began running his own dial-a-dope line, which led to some of the scariest times of his life. "You guys haven't felt fear until you're sitting in a car beside somebody who's so sick and desperate and addicted to drugs that they, as you're trying to make that deal with them, they reach up their sleeve and pull a hypodermic needle out of their own arm, covered in their blood, and hold it to your neck because they want your drugs and money," Buna told students Thursday at Princess Margaret Secondary School. "That's fear, man." Buna later branched out into marijuana grow-ops, but got sloppy, and was busted in 2004. Although he eventually skated away with a conditional sentence of 10 months' house arrest, the higher-ups in his gang made him work off the $30,000 he owed them for product that was lost in the bust. Payback involved debt collection and robberies. Also while serving that conditional sentence, he was caught at a nightclub with a handgun he took from a friend who was on the verge of using it, and sentenced in 2007 to a year in jail at North Fraser Pretrial Centre. It was only after paying his debt to society that he turned his life around, eventually going to university to work on a criminology degree and delivering anti-gang talks. Buna stressed to students he was not lecturing them, but simply reminding them their lives turn on a series of choices. "If you guys are going to join a gang, you guys are going to deal or get into drugs, that's on you. Those are your choices. None of us are here to run your life," he said "But I promise you, if you start dealing and start getting involved in this world, we also won't be there for you on that first night in North Fraser or Kamloops Regional (Correctional Centre) when you cry. Because you will cry. Everybody cries." - --- MAP posted-by: