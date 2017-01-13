Pubdate: Fri, 13 Jan 2017 Source: Hartford Courant (CT) Copyright: 2017 The Hartford Courant Contact: http://drugsense.org/url/IpIfHam4 Website: http://www.courant.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/183 THREE DEAD FROM SUSPECTED OVERDOSES WITHIN 16 HOURS IN HARTFORD Three Dead From Overdoses In Hartford [photo] Hartford police discuss what's needed to address the opioid crisis after three die in a short time from suspected opioid overdoses. Within a 16-hour span that ended Thursday afternoon, police said that three people died from suspected overdoses. Investigators believe opioids are to blame, possibly the powerful synthetic fentanyl. "We suspect, only based on patterns of what we've seen lately, that fentanyl will be an issue with these," Deputy Chief Brian Foley said Thursday afternoon. He noted that it's too soon to know for sure, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will do autopsies on the victims. The first suspected overdose was reported on Chadwick Avenue. A 30-year-old man was found about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the floor of a bathroom in a home there, police said. Paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene. The victim, police said, had a history of drug use. About 90 minutes later, a woman on Woodland Street, 2 miles away, died of a suspected overdose. Officers found her with a needle and heroin packaging nearby, police said. Thursday afternoon, a man was found dead from a suspected overdose next to a church at 200 Main St. Again, evidence pointed to heroin. Dr. Gary Rhule, the city's health director, was notified of the overdoses, Foley said. Police have shared the latest Drug Enforcement Administration intelligence they have on heroin, fentanyl, and other synthetic opioids with Rhule, Foley added. Detectives were called to investigate the suspected overdoses. "Our narcotics division has dedicated most of their resources at this point to tracking down as much of the heroin and fentanyl-related heroin as they can," Foley said. Earlier this week, detectives raided a Hungerford Street home and seized more than 400 bags of fentanyl-laced heroin. "We are at a point now where we expect to find fentanyl with the heroin arrests we make, that's how prevalent it is," Foley said. Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that can be more than 50 times stronger than heroin, has been a driving force behind the steady increase in drug overdoses, state officials said. When narcotics officers raided a Hungerford Street home Monday evening, they turned up more than 400 bags of heroin laced with the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, but that does not surprise them. Although there have been successes finding drugs, Foley was quick to say that this is not a problem solved with arrests. "Addiction is not a crime," Foley said. "This is something that will have to be addressed on a national level for it to go away." Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said: "Like so many communities, Hartford is experiencing the devastating effects of an opioid epidemic that demands a full-scale national response. Without a serious national effort focused on treating addiction, our police officers, firefighters and other first responders will continue to do everything they can to save lives -- and they've saved hundreds by administering naloxone. But the toll of this epidemic is mounting, and the drugs are getting more and more deadly." Connecticut has seen a sharp increase in overdoses in the past several years, with no signs that the trend will stop. A federal report released recently pointed to staggering increases in the rates of synthetic opioid deaths in Connecticut -- the second-highest percentage increase from 2014 to 2015 out of 28 states included in a study. In an effort to combat these overdoses, Hartford firefighters and police have been carrying naloxone, a drug that reverses an opioid overdose. More than 200 have been saved by firefighters, according to officials, but the overdose deaths continue. "The overdoses now in the city of Hartford are as bad as I've ever seen," Foley said. "They will be triple to quadruple the number of homicides that we have." - --- MAP posted-by: