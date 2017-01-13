Pubdate: Fri, 13 Jan 2017 Source: Morning Call (Allentown, PA) Copyright: 2017 The Morning Call Inc. Contact: http://drugsense.org/url/DReo9M8z Website: http://www.mcall.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/275 ACA'S REPEAL WOULD DEVASTATE FIGHT AGAINST OPIOID ADDICTION, RESEARCHERS FIND House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., told reporters Thursday that Congressional Republicans are on a "rescue" mission to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and that he and President-elect Donald Trump are in perfect sync with the process of replacing Obamacare. (CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES) Funding for mental illness and opioid addiction treatment in Pennsylvania will take a big hit if the Affordable Care Act is repealed, according to research published this week by Harvard Medical School. More than 181,000 Pennsylvania residents with mental and substance abuse disorders will lose access to services made available under the ACA, concluded Harvard health economics professor Richard G. Frank and New York University public service dean Sherry Glied. Nationwide, repeal would cut at least $5.5 billion in federal funding that helps more than 1 million people with serious mental disorders and nearly 3 million with substance use disorders -- of whom more than 200,000 are opioid-addicted, the researchers found. The 21st Century Cures Act, which Congress passed last month with the support of overwhelming bipartisan majorities, authorized a $1 billion increase in treatment over two years, Frank and Glied noted in an article in The Hill newspaper in Washington, D.C. "It would be a cruel sham for Congress to take an important, but modest, step forward in investing in treatment capacity, while withdrawing funds from the enormous recent progress made in addressing the needs for care of those with mental health and addictive illness," they wrote. The ACA is credited with extending health insurance to 20 million people. To its opponents, however, it is the ultimate symbol of government overreach -- an ill-fitting bureaucratic response to problems the marketplace is better suited to resolve on its own. Republicans, including President-elect Donald Trump and GOP leaders of both the Senate and the House, have promised to undo Obamacare, as the law is widely known. Though they've said they'll replace it with something better, they've yet to put forth specifics. As the country grapples with how to reverse an alarming trend in heroin overdoses, The Morning Call is taking a deeper look at how opioid addiction is affecting families and communities in the Lehigh Valley in this occasional series of stories. On Thursday, Senate Republicans took their first major step toward repeal, voting 51-48 along party lines for a budget blueprint that would allow them to gut the health care law without the threat of a Democratic filibuster. Of the Pennsylvanians with mental and substance abuse disorders who stand to lose services, nearly 100,000 are covered through ACA marketplace insurance, Frank and Glied found. The remaining 81,000 residents receive coverage through an ACA-authorized expansion of Medicaid. Particularly threatened is "medication assisted treatment" for opioid addiction. Medicaid, the authors reported, contributes 29 percent of Pennsylvania's funding for such treatment using buprenorphine, which reduces painful withdrawal symptoms. "This report makes clear that repealing the ACA without a plan to replace it will deal a devastating blow to efforts to combat the opioid epidemic," U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said. "The Republican obsession with repealing the Affordable Care Act without a replacement plan is deeply irresponsible and this report confirms that the consequences for those struggling with opioid addiction are deadly serious." U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., who voted for repeal Thursday, was not available for comment Thursday afternoon. But U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent, R-15th District, who has voted for repeal in the past, said, "The impact of repealing the healthcare law without a pathway for reform or replacement on populations such as those suffering from substance abuse or mental health issues is one of the reasons I have urged my colleagues to not rush forward in initiating the repeal efforts. "We did a lot of important work last Congress from providing better resources to combat opioid abuse to enacting landmark mental health reforms," he said. "I think it is critical that Congress and the President proceed in a deliberative manner to ensure people do not suffer and that the gains we made last Congress are not impeded." ACA repeal could result in a number of unexpected consequences, the nonprofit Kaiser Health News reported Thursday. For example, families with autistic children could lose insurance coverage for therapy. Also in jeopardy: Workplace breast-feeding rooms and restaurant calorie counts. But the loss of funds for substance abuse treatment would come amid what politicians on both sides of the aisle refer to as an opioid crisis. Nearly 1 in 2 Lehigh Valley residents has a direct connection to the crisis, with 43 percent saying they "personally know" someone who has been addicted to heroin or another opiate, according to a Morning Call/Muhlenberg College poll in June. Evidence of an epidemic -- fueled by cheap and easy access to powerful drugs, including painkillers prescribed by doctors -- is evident throughout the Lehigh Valley. Fifty-nine people died of accidental overdoses involving heroin or other opiates in Northampton County in 2014 and 2015, coroner records show. In Lehigh County, 40 people died over the same time period. Another 76 died from overdoses that were tied to multiple drugs. Those who overdosed were as young as 15 and as old as 63, and their average age was 38. Seventy-one percent were men, and 8 in 10 were white. They lost their lives in the cities, in the suburbs, and in the countryside, and in at least 18 of Northampton County's 38 municipalities and 13 of Lehigh's 25 municipalities. 