FORMER HEROIN ADDICT INSPIRES CHRISTIE'S REFORM EFFORTS

Six months ago, AJ Solomon visited Gov. Chris Christie at the State House to apologize for using heroin while a member of the governor's advance team. [photo] Governor Chris Christie told the story of AJ Solomon, a recovering heroin addict, to illustrate his focus on combating drug addiction in New Jersey. Here, the Governor hugs Solomon as he exits after the address.(Photo: Chris Pedota/NorthJersey.com) Six months ago, AJ Solomon visited Gov. Chris Christie at the State House to apologize for what he felt was the ultimate betrayal -- using heroin while a member of the governor's advance team in 2012 and 2013. Solomon, now 26, had since gotten sober, and Christie invited him to share his experience navigating drug recovery programs in New Jersey and elsewhere. The pair talked for two hours. On Tuesday, Solomon was again reunited with the governor, this time looking on from the front row of the Assembly Chambers as Christie delivered the State of the State address leading into his final year in office. Solomon, the governor said, was the architect of new reforms he was announcing to expand the number of sober living homes throughout the state. "I was just trying not to cry," Solomon said after the address. "It was humbling, for sure." Christie's remarks were both a touching tribute to a man who had turned his life around and a lucid illustration of how no family is immune to the ravages of addiction. Solomon is the son of Board of Public Utilities Commissioner Dianne Solomon and New Jersey Supreme Court Justice Lee Solomon. And although sober living homes played a small role in Christie's address Tuesday, AJ's story -- together with those of two other families who had lost a loved one to a drug overdose -- formed the emotional core of Christie's argument that the state needs to step up its efforts to address New Jersey's worsening drug epidemic and extend more compassion to those caught up in it. AJ began using opioid painkillers when he was 19, pilfering pills from a prescription his dad had received following a serious bike injury. By the time he graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and landed a job with the governor's office, he had switched to using heroin, which is cheaper, and was a full-fledged addict. As Christie described in his address Tuesday, AJ would often stop to buy heroin in Camden, where his father then sat as a judge hearing criminal cases, before heading into work in Trenton. Before long, he was out of work and homeless. "Can you imagine sitting up there every day knowing your son's living on the streets and putting people in jail for the same things that your son has gotten involved in?" Dianne Solomon said Tuesday of her husband. AJ checked in and out of rehab programs. He relapsed over and over and fantasized about killing himself. Finally, in February 2014, he had what he described as a religious epiphany while on an airport shuttle bus outside of Phoenix. "I started praying and for the first time I felt like that obsession to use leave," he said on Tuesday. "And I was like, all right, I'm going to do this. I'm going to give it a shot." Lucky for him, he was staying at a sober living home in Arizona that, while receiving treatment elsewhere, helped recovering addicts adjust to drug-free living by re-teaching them how to cook and look after themselves. He checked out three months later and said he has been sober ever since. "In the beginning it's hard," Solomon said. "You have to learn how to live sober." Solomon also intends to open his own, privately funded treatment facility called Victory Bay Recovery Center in Camden County on Feb. 1. Despite the painful aspects of their story, Solomon and his parents were all smiles after Christie's address Tuesday. "It's a hard path that we've been traveling," Dianne Solomon said, "but what you learn over time is, if you can help other families by telling your story, then it's well worth being out there." Lee Solomon said he couldn't comment on the address because of his position, but did allow that his son is "a remarkable young man." "I'm so proud of him," he said.