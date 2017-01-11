Pubdate: Wed, 11 Jan 2017 Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (PA) Copyright: 2017 PG Publishing Co., Inc. Contact: http://drugsense.org/url/pm4R4dI4 Website: http://www.post-gazette.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/341 Author: Jonathan D. Silver PART-TIME DONORA POLICE OFFICER CHARGED WITH STEALING HEROIN EVIDENCE A part-time Donora police officer has been arrested for stealing 133 stamp bags of heroin that were seized as evidence after the execution of a search warrant. James B. Johnson V, 29, of Monongahela, was charged Tuesday with several drug offenses, theft, obstruction, tampering and misapplication of entrusted property. The charges were announced today by the Washington County district attorney's office. Authorities accused Officer Johnson of stealing the evidence following an Aug. 10 seizure. Police said Officer Johnson admitted to the theft and said he took the heroin "for his personal consumption." Officer Johnson could not be reached for comment. His status with the department could not be determined, and Donora police Superintendent James Brice did not return messages. Donora police and the Washington County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on a residence and vehicles in the borough. Authorities confiscated 237 stamp bags of suspected heroin from the residence and another 133 stamp bags from a vehicle. The suspected heroin was packaged in two different manila envelopes, both sealed with evidence tape and placed in a box on a table in the police station's patrol room, a police affidavit said. The next day, Superintendent Brice verified the presence of the envelopes. They were not taken to the crime lab that day because of "unforeseen police incidents," the affidavit said. On Aug. 12, officers arrived to transport the evidence and found the envelope that had the 133 stamp bags was missing. Police reviewed video surveillance from cameras inside the police station and found Officer Johnson was the only person who "handled and examined items within the box of evidence numerous times" and without a legitimate purpose, the affidavit said. In November police interviewed Officer Johnson, who admitted to stealing the envelope with the heroin. "The defendant related that he went back and forth to the evidence box multiple times because he was contemplating whether to take the heroin," the affidavit said. Officer Johnson was arraigned and taken to the local jail. He posted bail of $25,000. - --- MAP posted-by: