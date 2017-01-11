Pubdate: Wed, 11 Jan 2017 Source: Philadelphia Daily News (PA) Copyright: 2017 Philadelphia Newspapers Inc. Contact: http://www.philly.com/dailynews/about/feedback/ Website: http://www.philly.com/dailynews/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/339 GRAPHIC: PENNSYLVANIA OVERDOSE DEATHS SKYROCKET Overdose Deaths Up Sharply in Pa. Drug-related fatalities rose 23.4 percent in Pennsylvania last year, the Drug Enforcement Administration's Philadelphia Division reports in its second annual statewide analysis. Previous years' data come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which also relies on death certificates from coroners' offices but has not yet released U.S. or any state numbers for 2015. The Drug Enforcement Administration found big differences by county. County numbers can change significantly from year to year, so short-term trends may not be meaningful. [graphic, http://www.philly.com/philly/infographics/386564601.html ] - --- MAP posted-by: