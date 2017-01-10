 
BOOKS DETAIL THE HOW-TO'S ON CULTIVATING POT

Massachusetts lawmakers have already shown they're willing to tinker with
the marijuana legalization law passed by voters in November. But for now,
at least, it's legal for adults 21 and older to grow marijuana plants at
home: Six plants per person and 12 per household. (Note: Home growing is
legal indoors only in Massachusetts.)

Curious about how to get started? The Boston Public Library has a perhaps
surprising number of books about pot, including several volumes on home
growing. They include:

"Growing Marijuana: How to Plant, Cultivate, and Harvest Your Own Weed," a
2011 paperback by Tommy McCarthy. The book includes step-by-step
instructions and tips on choosing the right plants, germinating seeds, and
harvesting - not to mention "more than 100 mouth-watering photographs."

"True Living Organics: The Ultimate Guide to Growing All-Natural Marijuana
Indoors," available as a 2012 ebook by an author called The Rev. The guide
claims to provide several ways to create a high-quality living medium for
marijuana plants as well as a "synthetic-free, living, breathing cannabis
cultivation space."

"Growing Marijuana Hydroponically," available as a 2012 ebook by Tina
Wright Hans. It describes a specific technique that the author says will
dramatically reduce the time required to produce "perpetual buds of
marijuana."

"Marijuana: The Cultivator's Handbook," a 1979 book by William Daniel Drake.

"Growing Medical Marijuana: Securely and Legally," a 2013 paperback by
Dave DeWitt, described as "a beginner's guide to growing weed at home,
featuring straightforward advice for designing indoor and outdoor cannabis
gardens."

"Pilcher's Marijuana Miscellany: Stories, Techniques, Tips & Trivia of the
World's Best-loved Herb," a 2014 book by Tim Pilcher that includes
recipes.

"Mom's Marijuana," a 2000 memoir by Dan Shapiro, describing his anti-pot
mother's decision to grow marijuana to help Shapiro deal with the effects
of chemotherapy treatments for his cancer.
