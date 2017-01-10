Pubdate: Tue, 10 Jan 2017 Source: Boston Globe (MA) Copyright: 2017 Globe Newspaper Company Contact: http://services.bostonglobe.com/news/opeds/letter.aspx?id=6340 Website: http://bostonglobe.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/52 Author: Felice Belman BOOKS DETAIL THE HOW-TO'S ON CULTIVATING POT Massachusetts lawmakers have already shown they're willing to tinker with the marijuana legalization law passed by voters in November. But for now, at least, it's legal for adults 21 and older to grow marijuana plants at home: Six plants per person and 12 per household. (Note: Home growing is legal indoors only in Massachusetts.) Curious about how to get started? The Boston Public Library has a perhaps surprising number of books about pot, including several volumes on home growing. They include: "Growing Marijuana: How to Plant, Cultivate, and Harvest Your Own Weed," a 2011 paperback by Tommy McCarthy. The book includes step-by-step instructions and tips on choosing the right plants, germinating seeds, and harvesting - not to mention "more than 100 mouth-watering photographs." "True Living Organics: The Ultimate Guide to Growing All-Natural Marijuana Indoors," available as a 2012 ebook by an author called The Rev. The guide claims to provide several ways to create a high-quality living medium for marijuana plants as well as a "synthetic-free, living, breathing cannabis cultivation space." "Growing Marijuana Hydroponically," available as a 2012 ebook by Tina Wright Hans. It describes a specific technique that the author says will dramatically reduce the time required to produce "perpetual buds of marijuana." "Marijuana: The Cultivator's Handbook," a 1979 book by William Daniel Drake. "Growing Medical Marijuana: Securely and Legally," a 2013 paperback by Dave DeWitt, described as "a beginner's guide to growing weed at home, featuring straightforward advice for designing indoor and outdoor cannabis gardens." "Pilcher's Marijuana Miscellany: Stories, Techniques, Tips & Trivia of the World's Best-loved Herb," a 2014 book by Tim Pilcher that includes recipes. "Mom's Marijuana," a 2000 memoir by Dan Shapiro, describing his anti-pot mother's decision to grow marijuana to help Shapiro deal with the effects of chemotherapy treatments for his cancer. - --- MAP posted-by: