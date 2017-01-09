Pubdate: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 Source: Toronto 24hours (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 Canoe Inc. Contact: http://24hrs.ca/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/4068 Author: Terry Davidson Page: 6 'VULNERABLE' POT SHOPS RELUCTANT TO REPORT ROBBERIES The "vulnerability" to robbery that medicinal pot shops face is "nothing new," an advocate says in the wake of a violent knife-point holdup in Toronto's west end. Tracy Curley says dispensaries have become marks in a recent "rash" of robberies due to their prohibited "high-value" inventory and she noted many shops are not reporting such crimes to police for fear of being raided. "Almost 20 years ago, Toronto got its first medical marijuana dispensary," the medical marijuana advocate said. "They had an open door policy ... They were robbed. When they reported it to police, (investigators launched a) six-month investigation that then got them raided ... It's not something new." Toronto Police were called to Evergreen Medicinals on Dundas St. W., near Roncesvalles Ave., just before 4 p.m. Friday after three masked marauders robbed the place and stabbed an employee. Const. Victor Kwong said the crime was reported by a next-door business. Last Wednesday, he said, another pot shop was robbed at gunpoint but the report to police did not come from the shop and the manager wasn't talking to investigators. Postmedia Network also learned that Cannabis Culture on Church Street was reportedly vandalized late last week. Police began a crackdown on dispensaries last spring with Project Claudia, resulting in raids on 43 shops and 90 arrests. Curley says shops must start protecting themselves from robbery with reinforced glass, cameras, security, reduced signage, hidden product, and secured waiting areas where customers are kept out until proven to be legit. "I'm glad to see some dispensaries now have started to hire professional security people," she said, noting it's a slow process, however. "Once we get into legalization, it's going to be no different than a liquor store, a pharmacy (or a) grocery store as far as security risk is concerned. "But as long as it is prohibited and people know dispensary owners are afraid to call police, they're going to continue to be a target." - --- MAP posted-by: