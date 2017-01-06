Pubdate: Fri, 06 Jan 2017 Source: Morning Call (Allentown, PA) Copyright: 2017 The Morning Call Inc. Contact: http://drugsense.org/url/DReo9M8z Website: http://www.mcall.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/275 Author: Jim Karczewski (Post-Tribune) NEEDLE EXCHANGES COULD STEM HIV OUTBREAK [photo] Dr. Deepak Ariga holds a needle favored by drug users in Hammond on April 9, 2015. (Jim Karczewski, Post-Tribune) An HIV outbreak in Scott County, Ind., has infected 106 people. Can needle exchanges stem the tide? An HIV outbreak in Scott County, Ind., has infected 106 people thus far, and despite reservations, Gov. Mike Pence green-lit a 30-day needle exchange program to stem the tide. But public health advocates say the exchange program should be extended to really make an impact and expanded across the state as such programs have been shown to be effective in stemming the tide of HIV and hepatitis C infection among IV drug users. The Indiana House took a step in that direction recently when it approved a measure that would allow counties with high rates of hepatitis C to create needle exchange programs. Hepatitis C can be an indicator of needle sharing and HIV infection. Needle exchanges work by allowing drug users to trade in used syringes for sterile hypodermic needles and associated paraphernalia. But Pence has not indicated support of the measure and admitted to reticence in authorizing the program in Scott County, citing his long-held beliefs about drug policy. Rep. Charlie Brown, D-Gary, said the measure didn't specifically mention HIV in order to soften the votes in lockstep against such a measure. Brown said it's hard for lawmakers to support a measure that could be viewed as supporting a drug habit. More than 100 people in southeastern Indiana have tested positive for HIV in an outbreak linked to the sharing of intravenous needles, and officials said Friday they're trying to combat unfounded fears among drug users that they could be arrested if they take part in a needle-exchange program created... More than 100 people in southeastern Indiana have tested positive for HIV in an outbreak linked to the sharing of intravenous needles, and officials said Friday they're trying to combat unfounded fears among drug users that they could be arrested if they take part in a needle-exchange program created... (Tribune wire reports) "Without a doubt, the governor is adamantly opposed because he automatically associates the program with getting more people to abuse drugs, but it's been proven in many, many studies that this is a means of preventing HIV," Brown said. Brown supports expanding needle exchanges to Lake and Marion counties, as well as other areas across the state with high numbers of HIV patients. According to the Indiana Department of Health, as of April 1, Lake County has 1,160 patients living with HIV/AIDS and 16 cases have been newly reported since Jan. 1. Marion County has around 4,700 cases of HIV/AIDS, according to the health department. A legislative panel has approved a measure that would allow high-risk counties to create needle exchange programs following an HIV outbreak in southern Indiana. Health officials say 81 people who either live in Scott County or have ties to it have tested positive for HIV. Indiana prohibits needle... A legislative panel has approved a measure that would allow high-risk counties to create needle exchange programs following an HIV outbreak in southern Indiana. Health officials say 81 people who either live in Scott County or have ties to it have tested positive for HIV. Indiana prohibits needle... (Tribune wire reports) "It's amazing to find out that Scott County has less than 6,000 folks," Brown said. "I'm certainly not putting down need for the services, but look at Lake and Marion counties, where there are thousands of documented cases and a strong possibility of a larger number of cases. They're denying a proven method of minimizing outbreaks. "I think it's paralysis of analysis with the governor saying he will not support needle exchange programs. We have an epidemic in Scott County and possible spillover. People need help." Dr. Deepak Ariga, an assistant professor of medicine at Indiana University Northwest, said the length of the current needle exchange in Scott County and the proposed legislation don't go far enough in truly addressing the problem. "Thirty days is way too short," Ariga said. "But it is a good starting point for the state as well the nation to have real discussion on the benefits of needle exchanges." One thing that is important to note, Ariga said, is that numerous studies have shown that needle exchange programs do not result in higher rates of drug abuse in communities. "The Centers for Disease Control, the National Institute of Drug Abuse, WHO, most agencies -- in study after study -- show that needle exchange programs definitely do decrease the rate of HIV infections and also all of the studies show that needle exchange programs do not promote risky behavior or increase rates of IV drug use," he said. Needle exchange programs are rare in the United States, with few states allowing them due to the stigma of drugs and federal funding prohibitions. Most states categorize syringes as drug paraphernalia, which means it's illegal to buy or own without a prescription. Under Indiana law, needle exchange programs are illegal. Since 1989, the federal government has banned public funding of needle exchange programs. All of the Scott County infections are linked to needle sharing, mostly through people injecting a liquefied form of the prescriptions painkiller Opana. Ariga said addicts started using Opana once oxycodone was reformulated to turn into goo when water was added. HIV is most efficiently transmitted via blood, Ariga said. While transmission rates among gay and heterosexual couples has decreased quite a bit in recent years, Hepatitis C infections among IV drug users have gone up 75 percent since 2010, which is worrisome data for those trying to prevent HIV outbreaks, he said. While taxpayer money isn't allowed to go toward needle exchange programs, those who are infected with HIV disproportionately require public assistance, Ariga said. "Some of these people may not even have access to health care to begin with," Ariga said. "Per IV drug user per year, needle exchanges cost a couple hundred or at most $1,000 annually, but the cost to treat someone with HIV is more than a half million dollars over a lifetime. A lot of HIV patients are on public aid, so the money to pay for their care is coming from taxpayers. "So the economic argument outweighs any kind of so-called moral one." Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky spokesperson Tammy Lieber said that, anecdotally, several health centers have reported an uptick in people getting tested and requesting information on HIV, but there's no specific data at this point. The outbreak also has raised questions about whether the state's public health infrastructure is adequate. Scott County's Planned Parenthood clinic -- which didn't offer abortions but did HIV testing -- was forced to close in early 2013 due to federal funding cuts. "The fact that Scott County -- the center of the HIV epidemic -- was without a testing facility until a few weeks ago is a glaring example of the kind of public health crisis that results when prevention and testing are left unfunded," Planned Parenthood said in a statement. "We applaud the state's public health officials in acting to address this epidemic, but we also encourage our legislators to adequately fund public health efforts to protect all Hoosiers from future health crises from HIV and other devastating outcomes." Between April 20-25, several locations will offer free HIV, gonorrhea and chlamydia testing as part of Get Yourself Tested month. For more information, visit ppink.org. Though the outbreak is currently confined to Scott County, a mobile society makes it easy for a disease like HIV to spread. "No one is an island," Ariga said. "Just because it's in one county doesn't mean it will stay there. With addicts, we see that they have different social networks, and may go to another county or state for drugs. If they have a car they can drive to another drug house." - --- MAP posted-by: