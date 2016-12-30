Pubdate: Fri, 30 Dec 2016 Source: Knoxville News-Sentinel (TN) Copyright: 2016 The Knoxville News-Sentinel Co. Contact: http://www.knoxnews.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/226 Author: Kristi L. Nelson AGRICULTURE SECRETARY WANTS 'AGGRESSIVE' SOLUTIONS TO ADDICTION IN APPALACHIA Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, left, talks with US Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack and audience members during a town hall meeting on how to deal with the opioid addiction in Appalachia on Thursday, June 30, 2016 at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center on in Abingdon, VA. (SAUL YOUNG/NEWS SENTINEL) Tom Vilsack, US Secretary of Agriculture talks about opioid addiction during a town hall meeting with Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam and Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center on Thursday, June 30, 2016 in Abingdon, VA.(SAUL YOUNG/NEWS SENTINEL) ABINGDON, Va. - Jaculyn Hanrahan has watched the opioid epidemic devastate her adopted home county. "They targeted our region," said Hanrahan, a Catholic sister with the Congregation of Notre Dame. "It changed the face of Appalachia." For more than 30 years, Hanrahan has worked in and around Lee County at the westernmost tip of Virginia - a county where tobacco and coal were kings, their decline taking jobs and prosperity. More than 20 percent of Lee County's 25,500 residents live below the federal poverty guideline. Into this void came opioid drugs, said Hanrahan: first prescription painkillers, later cheaper heroin. "The addiction issue that started in our area has now affected three generations," she said. On Thursday, she drove more than an hour to Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon to hear U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack talk about "creative" ways to fight the epidemic. She wanted to see if what he said matched up with what she sees daily in her own community. Thursday's public town hall meeting on the opioid epidemic, the first of several Vilsack plans around the country, drew about 200 attendees. He set it in a town that nearly straddles the Tennessee-Virginia border, inviting Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe to join him in talking about the "aggressive" approaches both states have taken. Vilsack's interest is professional as well as personal. President Barack Obama has asked him to lead an interagency team on opioid abuse, collecting ideas to combat the nationwide scourge that has its greatest impact in the rural areas his office has traditionally served. And the audience fell silent Thursday as Vilsack spoke briefly of dealing with his own mother's alcohol and drug addiction issues, which started when he was a child. Among Vilsack's objectives is promoting Obama's call for Congress to direct $1.1 billion toward increasing access to substance abuse treatment - - which could translate into up to $24 million over two years for Tennessee. A report released earlier this year by the Tennessee Association of Mental Health Organizations said 4 percent of Tennessee adults who needed addiction treatment in 2014 received services, with the wait longest in East Tennessee. Vilsack asked the governors what they'd do with additional federal funding. Haslam said he'd put it toward treatment, including counseling, though "we're not going to treat our way out of this problem, I don't think," he said. McAuliffe wants more drug courts in Virginia. It costs the state $18,000 to divert a person through drug court to treatment, he said, compared to $47,733 to send one to prison, where he said the recidivism rates for addicts are three times higher than those who go through drug court. Tennessee has 36 adult drug courts; another six serve juveniles and families. McAuliffe said he'd also provide more education in schools. "We have got to get young people, early on, to understand the ramifications of drug use," he said. Haslam praised the effectiveness of Tennessee's prescription drug monitoring system - Virginia has a similar system in place - and the fact that the state increased opportunities to dispose of unused prescription drugs. In Tennessee, pharmacies can collect them, and the Highway Patrol has installed lockboxes for collection. McAuliffe talked about new Virginia laws putting the drug naloxone, which can reverse the effects of opioid drug overdose, into the hands of all first responders, and the law also protects from liability anyone who uses the drug to help someone overdosing. In Virginia, anyone can obtain naloxone without a prescription. Even so, addiction continues to thrive. Between 2013-2014, the number of drug overdose deaths in Virginia increased 14.7 percent, from 854 to 980. In the same time period, Tennessee's increased 7.7 percent - but it was already a higher number: 1,187 Tennesseans died from drug overdoes in 2013, and 1,269 in 2014. Nationwide, just more than 4 percent of the population - nearly 10 million adults - reported misusing prescription opioids in 2012-2013. Tennessee's overall rate is slightly higher, but in some rural counties, it's significantly higher. Nationwide naloxone access and monitoring of prescriptions are goals of Vilsack's team, along with increasing supportive housing for people in recovery. Vilsack said the USDA is looking at designating some of its own HUD housing for this purpose. "Why is it so difficult to get Medicaid expanded?" Vilsack asked the Republican Tennessee and Democratic Virginia governors. Neither state has passed Medicaid expansion to provide health insurance to people who make too much money for traditional Medicaid but not enough to qualify for subsidies to buy insurance policies on the federal marketplace. "Politics" was the short answer; both governors have advocated for waiver plans they said protected their states from financial risk, but failed to get them passed. Vilsack said later he'd continue to press states on Medicaid expansion, in part because the law now requires parity, with Medicaid covering mental-health and substance-abuse treatments at the same rate as medical procedures. "This could really help states deal with this issue," he said. He also announced nearly $1.4 million in grant money to fund five telemedicine projects in Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia to help rural areas provide mental, behavioral and substance-abuse treatment on a larger scale. "Because addiction treatment is often out of reach for many in rural America, expanding access to telemedicine is an important step toward making sure rural communities have the tools they need to fight the opioid epidemic," Vilsack said. The hourlong governors' discussion was followed by panelists from government and nonprofit agencies discussing resources in Appalachia. Vilsack closed the forum by reading and discussing a few of the many comment cards audience members filled out. His staffers will later read and organize every one, he said, and report back to him. "I take back with me a number of ideas," Vilsack said. "There are lives to be saved, and there are futures to be guaranteed." Hanrahan said what she heard at the forum hit home; she thought addressing pockets of corruption in law enforcement was the only missing issue. "This is a great model," she said, "just (Vilsack) coming and listening."