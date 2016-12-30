 
Pubdate: Fri, 30 Dec 2016
Source: Los Angeles Times (CA)
Copyright: 2016 Los Angeles Times
Contact:  http://www.latimes.com/
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/248
Author: John Myers

CALIFORNIA NEEDS A SPECIFIC BAN ON SMOKING POT WHILE DRIVING, THESE
LAWMAKERS SAY

Two state legislators say Californians might think it's illegal to smoke
marijuana while driving, but that there's no specific ban on the practice
in state law.

Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) and Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) said
Thursday that they'll introduce legislation to close what they call a
loophole.

The lawmakers said Proposition 64, the state's new law legalizing
marijuana, allows a citation for having an open container of marijuana in
a vehicle. But, they said, it doesn't expressly ban the use of the drug
while driving.

"This legislation makes our laws for smoking [marijuana] while driving
consistent with drinking while driving," Hill said in a written statement.

The bill, which will be introduced next week, would make a driver's
marijuana use a traffic infraction. Its authors said the bill would allow
a judge the option to consider the offense either an infraction or a
misdemeanor.
- ---
MAP posted-by: