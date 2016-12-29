Pubdate: Thu, 29 Dec 2016 Source: London Free Press (CN ON) Copyright: 2016 The London Free Press Contact: http://www.lfpress.com/letters Website: http://www.lfpress.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/243 Author: Randy Richmond Page: A1 STUDY INJECTS NEW LIFE INTO SAFE NEEDLE SITE DEBATE Heavy with needle users, London could move a step closer in February to a supervised injection site for drug-addicted residents amid renewed debate about the idea. The results of a feasibility study that surveyed 200 current and former needle users, as well as police, politicians, and social service and health agency representatives, is to be released in early February, Christopher Mackie, the Middlesex-London medical officer of health, said Wednesday. That study won't suggest a location or timeline to establish a site, but one area Conservative MP already is raising the alarm about the possibility. Elgin-Middlesex-London MP Karen Vecchio served notice recently she's worried about the Liberal government's new drug strategy, which will make it easier for municipalities to open injection sites. "Instead of making it easier for drug addicts to consume drugs, the Liberal government should support treatment and recovery programs to get addicts off drugs, and enact heavy mandatory minimum sentences to crack down on drug traffickers," Vecchio said in a statement this month. Vecchio, the Opposition critic on Parliament Hill for families, children and social development, couldn't be reached for further comment this week. "Dangerous and addictive drugs tear families apart, promote criminal behaviour and destroy lives," Vecchio said in her statement. Mackie said he has no argument with that, but added there's evidence injection sites reduce crime and ease the harm done to addicts. "Supervised injection sites don't make it easier to get drugs. They make it easier to take drugs safely," he said. It's naive to think it's not already easy to find illegal drugs in London, Mackie added: "It is easier for high school students to get marijuana than alcohol." A community is safer when drug users inject in a supervised site, not a public place, receive medical help and can dispose of needles in bins rather than on the sides of streets or in parks, he said. London was chosen for one of two injection site feasibility studies - the other is in Thunder Bay - by the Ontario HIV Treatment Network, in part because of this city's high rate of needle use. The study will assess willingness of people to use a safe injection site and to get feedback from the community. In London, about 6,000 people use the Regional HIV/AIDS Connection's needle exchange, with the 2.5 million needles handed out in 2014 making it the second-largest program of its kind in Canada behind Vancouver. Local HIV and hepatitis C rates are rising as provincial rates drop, health officials say. London struggles with opioid and crystal meth addictions, while across Canada, the growing opioid crisis and accompanying overdose deaths have fuelled the call for more supervised injection sites. The former Conservative government in Ottawa introduced the Respect For Communities Act in 2015, which required 26 criteria to be met before a safe injection site could be considered. Only two sites have been approved in Canada, both in Vancouver, and critics say the criteria were too onerous. In December, the new Liberal government introduced Bill C-37 to amend the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and replace 26 criteria with five to allow the opening of more safe injection sites. - --- MAP posted-by: