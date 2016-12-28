Pubdate: Wed, 28 Dec 2016 Source: Pueblo Chieftain (CO) Copyright: 2016 The Pueblo Chieftain Contact: http://www.chieftain.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/1613 Bookmark: http://www.mapinc.org/pot.htm (Cannabis) Author: Peter Roper CITY OF PUEBLO ENDS YEARS OF DELAY BY LICENSING POT STORES It was the summer of 2009 when City Council started getting questions and calls about just when Pueblo was going to start allowing medical marijuana stores. It was unknown territory for that council, who were just starting to come to grips with the idea that marijuana could be a legal business, let alone one that city officials would license and tax, like taverns. "Once voters legalized it, Colorado had the opportunity to lead on the issue," recalled Randy Thurston, who was on council at the time. "I really thought we would move faster than we did." For the city, what followed were years of moratoriums on pot businesses while council discussed, delayed and finally drafted licensing regulations. The truth was, council was strongly divided over marijuana. When council finally adopted zoning rules in 2012 for medical marijuana businesses, they were so restrictive, there was little interest from pot businesses in even applying for a city license. "The personalities on council over those years explains why we moved as carefully as we did," said President Steve Nawrocki. "But we were never going to have the kind of open-door policy (that Pueblo County) adopted. And I'm satisfied we let residents have their say along the way." Tuesday night, council finally approved regulations for licensing recreational marijuana stores in the city -- a step so long awaited the audience gave council an ovation. Showing it is continuing to adapt to the new industry, council held to some of its original goals Tuesday while scrapping others in reaction to testimony from the audience. The will be eight stores licensed in Pueblo -- four north of the Arkansas River and four south. Council debated whether that boundary was really necessary but city staff reminded them that a previous council thought the two-zone approach would "spread the wealth." Or the problems. "The idea was to keep the stores from concentrating in one area," said Kelly Grisham, the city planner who has been drafting marijuana rules since 2012. City staff sharply increased the licensing fees, however, from the draft regulations that council looked at a year ago. For example, the proposed annual license fee for a retail store had been $5,000. The ordinance council approved Tuesday night raised that to $15,000 -- a hike that startled both the audience and council. Steve Meier, city planning director, said the fee increase was justified because city staff spends so much time on marijuana applications and regulations. That view was backed by City Attorney Dan Kogovsek. "My office is spending at least 20 percent of its time on marijuana issues," he told council. Councilwoman Lori Winner was among the three members who voted against the higher fees, saying the city was just "taking a big gouge" out of the new businesses. District 1 Councilman Bob Schilling summed up council's uncertainty by noting the city has no experience in setting these fees and that all of the regulations can be changed as needed. "Do I think eight stores will be the right number and that these fees won't ever change? I doubt it," he told his colleagues. "But we have to start somewhere." Having heard from several pot businesses already in the city, council changed direction from a year ago and decided to give those three medical marijuana centers already in the city an advantage, should they apply for recreational store licenses as well. Licenses are going to be awarded based on a point system -- points for being a county resident, points for having a history of running a successful business and such. Council agreed Tuesday night that an extra five points would be awarded any applicant already operating a medical marijuana center in the city. And council abandoned an earlier position that applicants need to have strong financial assets to get a license. The original draft ordinance called for a minimum of $200,000 in "liquid" assets. When one pot advocate reminded council that banks aren't working with marijuana businesses and that the $200,000 could end up being cash in a duffel bag, council dropped the requirement. Kogovsek noted the state requires that pot license applicants show a "reasonable" ability to support their business and council agreed that was sufficient. City staff hope to award the eight store licenses in March. - --- MAP posted-by: