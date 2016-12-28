Pubdate: Wed, 28 Dec 2016 Source: Goderich Signal-Star (CN ON) Copyright: 2016 Goderich Signal-Star Contact: http://www.goderichsignalstar.com/letters Website: http://www.goderichsignalstar.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/1735 Author: Jefferson House Page: 3 NEEDLE EXCHANGE PROGRAM ACTIVE IN HURON COUNTY A Needle Exchange Program operates in several sites across the county in Clinton, Seaforth and Goderich. In Clinton it is offered through the Huron County Health Unit, in Goderich it is offered through Choices For Change and in Seaforth it is through Dr. Datema's Methadone clinic. However, the Health Unit in Clinton is used the most due to its accessibility. The health unit's website states: "Like all health units in Ontario, the Huron County Health Unit offers a needle exchange program at several sites across the county. Needle exchange programs help ensure that injection drug users have access to sterile injection equipment to prevent transmission of HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C and other blood-borne infections and diseases. This approach is known as a harm reduction strategy and is proven across the world, Canada and Ontario to be effective in reducing the spread of disease. It is also proven to reduce the number of needles discarded in the community." The program was ministry warranted for the Huron County area in 2013 due to a report regarding the introduction of a harm reduction strategy. Weather is a key part in accessibility for needle disposal. In the summer, more people are able to travel further distances to come. In contrast, in winter, harsh weather and travel conditions limits accessibility to facilities. During 2016, between the months of January and June, supplies provided to clients in March and April ( 5,575 supplies) was triple the amount provided in January and February ( 1,700 supplies). Of the supplies provided in total during the recorded six months, the Clinton facility was responsible for 56 per cent. Goderich provided 29 per cent and Seaforth supplied the clients with 15 per cent. The Health Unit said the reason the Clinton facility receives and distributes needles and supplies more than the other facilities is due to accessibility for clients. The Health Unit is open more often, which allows for more opportunities to deposit used supplies. Anyone is able to stop and deposit their used supplies or receive new supplies. The facilities are not exclusive to county residents only, meaning anyone can go and get supplies if needed. The program is not meant to eliminate the need for drugs; it is meant to be a way for clients from one of Huron's most vulnerable populations to get a supply of clean, sterile resources in order to preserve their health from blood-borne infections. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt