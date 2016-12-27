 
Pubdate: Tue, 27 Dec 2016
Source: Boston Globe (MA)
Copyright: 2016 Globe Newspaper Company
Contact: http://services.bostonglobe.com/news/opeds/letter.aspx?id=6340
Website: http://bostonglobe.com/
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/52
Author: Brian MacQuarrie, Globe Staff

SYNTHETIC OPIOIDS SLIPPING INTO US VIA MAIL, SECURITY EXPERTS SAY

Deadly synthetic opioids are streaming into the United States amid a flood
of mail that arrives unscreened from abroad every day, overwhelming the
Postal Service and fueling the drug epidemic gripping much of the country,
security experts and Massachusetts lawmakers say.

Nearly 1 million packages a day enter the country without any advance
electronic information that might flag the presence of dangerous opioids
such as fentanyl, much of which is manufactured in China, said Juliette
Kayyem, a former assistant Homeland Security secretary.

An estimated 340 million pieces of mail each year pass unchecked through
the Postal Service and US Customs without the prior electronic screening
that was authorized by Congress 14 years ago but has yet to be fully
implemented, Kayyem said.

The problem "is as disruptive to our country as any terrorist act has
been" said Kayyem, who teaches at the John F. Kennedy School of Government
at Harvard University.

In 2015, Massachusetts ranked second per capita in synthetic-opioid
deaths, which include fentanyl, according to a new report from the Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of such deaths in the state
increased 109 percent from 2014 to 2015, the report said.

The scourge of fentanyl is still growing in Massachusetts. The drug has
been found this year in three-quarters of overdose victims who had a
toxicology test after their deaths, according to the state Department of
Public Health.

Through September, as many as 1,475 opioid-related deaths had been
confirmed or suspected in the state, a number on pace to break last year's
total of 1,759.

Much of the synthetic opioids that find their way into the United States -
including fentanyl, which is 50 times more potent than heroin - originate
in China but come through Mexico, where they are processed and packaged by
drug cartels before being smuggled into the United States, federal
officials say.

But a significant amount is bought by American users on the so-called dark
web, a term for Internet sites that sell illegal products and then ship
them directly from overseas and through the US mail, according to the
experts.

For this, many buyers need no more than a computer, a click of a mouse,
and delivery to their mailboxes.

The ease of using US mail to ship illicit drugs was tested in 2015 by the
consulting firm LegitScript, which made 29 purchases from illegal online
pharmacies, mostly in India. All 29 of the packages were delivered by the
Postal Service after failing to be intercepted by customs.

Currently, much mail received from 191 foreign postal services, including
China, Russia, and India, does not contain basic data such as the sender's
name, an address, and the package's contents, according to Americans for
Securing All Packages, a nonpartisan organization. (Kayyem serves as
senior adviser for the group.)

Such data can be used to flag a package shipped from a suspicious or known
illegal supplier. Once in the United States, officials said, the package
stands a better chance to be plucked from the mail stream.

The national response to opioid-related deaths has been lagging, critics
say. In 2002, Congress authorized the Customs Service to receive basic
advance data on all incoming international mail. But since then, only
private carriers such as Federal Express and United Parcel Service have
conformed, Kayyem said.

'Donald Trump will need to understand that you cannot just build a wall to
keep fentanyl out of America.'US Senator Edward Markey, who is working to
curb the drug's entry into the US

"There is a lot of money to be made," she said. In addition to opioids,
security officials are concerned about hazardous materials and counterfeit
goods that are slipping through.

David Partenheimer, a Postal Service spokesman, wrote in an e-mail to the
Globe that the agency does receive advance electronic data on
international shipments from "multiple countries, including China."

However, Partenheimer did not specify what details are received, how they
are used, or what percentage of mail from large countries such as China,
Russia, and India contain this information.

"The Postal Service shares the goal of those calling for expanding efforts
to keep dangerous drugs out of the US mail system," Partenheimer wrote.

To bolster screenings, Representative Richard Neal, a Democrat from
Springfield, co-sponsored a bipartisan bill in September that would
require advance electronic data - instead of merely authorizing the
collection of such information - before packages enter the United States.

"This is one of those fascinating issues that unites Democrats and
Republicans," Neal said.

"It's got the potential to equip the Postal Service and investigative
agencies with the tools that they're going to need."

Senator Edward Markey of Massachusetts, a Democrat who called fentanyl
"the Godzilla of opioids" in an interview, also is working to curb the
drug's entry into the United States.

He and Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, secured approval of a
resolution from the Foreign Relations Committee that calls on the US
government to make the issue of illicit fentanyl "of the highest
importance in our relations with China and Mexico," Markey said.

"Donald Trump will need to understand that you cannot just build a wall to
keep fentanyl out of America," Markey said.

"We're going to need a much closer working partnership with the Mexican
and Chinese governments if we are going to be successful, and they need to
understand that we mean business," he said.

The senator said he also is crafting a bill to provide the Customs Service
with high-tech equipment and more scientists to detect fentanyl on the
spot.

Neal said the fentanyl trade probably is being promoted by gangs and
criminal syndicates as part of China's vast underground economy.

If his bill is approved, Neal said, he is hopeful that the Drug
Enforcement Administration "and other investigative agencies here can work
with their counterparts overseas to undertake this in more of a preventive
manner."

In the meantime, the congressman said, "There is a long way to go."
