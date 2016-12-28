Pubdate: Wed, 28 Dec 2016 Source: Businessworld (Philippines) Copyright: 2016 BusinessWorld Contact: http://bworldonline.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/3483 Bookmark: http://www.mapinc.org/meth.htm (Methamphetamine) Author: Kristine Joy V. Patag GOV'T MAY BE WINNING WAR ON DRUGS -- DOJ SECRETARY of Justice Vitaliano N. Aguirre II surmises that the government is winning its controversial war on drugs as he, together with officials of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), presented yesterday evidence of what he called the "biggest drug bust" so far in the country. "Malamang sa malamang, nananalo na tayo. (It's more than likely, we are winning)," the secretary told reporters when asked for his assessment on whether the government is winning in its drug campaign that has been strongly criticized for the alleged rise in extra-judicial killings that it has spawned. The NBI, in its statement, said a series of operations over a period of about four months led to the seizure of 890 kilograms of high grade methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, with an estimated street value of P6 billion. "Project 'Red Dragon' is a series of anti-illegal drugs operations conducted under the leadership of NBI Director Dante A. Gierran thru the NBI- (Task Force against Illegal Drugs)... (which) aims to target, eliminate, prosecute and convict members of the 'Red Dragon' Syndicate, by far, the largest local manufacturer and distributor of illegal drugs in the Philippines," the statement read. The operations also led to the arrest of ten suspects, three of whom are Chinese nationals while the rest are Filipinos. Six of the arrested ten suspects were charged before the Department of Justice (DoJ) on Tuesday morning. The suspects were identified as Shi Gui Xiong alias Xiong, 44; Che Wen De alias Jacky Tan, 44; Wu Li Yong alias David Go, 44; all Chinese. Others who attended the inquest proceedings were Abdullah M. Jahmal, 33; Salim C. Araft, 19; and Basher T. Jamal, 19. The six were arrested in a raid led by the NBI-TFAID last Dec. 23 in a residential house in Mangga Street, Little Baguio, San Juan. A total of 101.363 kilograms of shabu packed inside six flowery travel bags, 529 kilograms of high-grade shabu, 155 packs of white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu and 65 packs of white powder suspected to be an ingredient for the manufacture of shabu were seized from the suspects. They face charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, including sale and distribution, manufacturing, and possession. Preliminary investigation on the drug raps against the six is scheduled on Jan. 3, 2017. Others who were arrested through Project Red Dragon were: Ansary Candotan, Jimefe Candotan, Saadoding Monib, and Abubakr Mamarinta. The four were arrested in an earlier operation of the NBI-TFAID operatives on Dec. 2. POLICE OPS Meanwhile, Philippine National Police Chief Ronald M. Dela Rosa reported yesterday that about 1.05 million drug users and dealers have "surrendered" to authorities while 45,041 were arrested and 2,295 killed in drug-related police operations. Mr. Dela Rosa said given these numbers, he considers it a "success" how the police has so far carried out its order from the President to intensify the campaign against illegal drug use and trade. President Rodrigo R. Duterte, who has vowed to curb narcotics under his administration, has previously cited that there is an estimated three million users in the country and that drug money is so deeply interwoven into politics. However, critics, both local and foreign, have called attention to human rights violations arising from drug-related killings carried out by authorities as well as suspected vigilantes. - -- with a report from Jumaine Christene V. Doctolero - --- MAP posted-by: