HIGH TIME THIS HAPPENED! A California company is selling a MARIJUANA monthly subscription box packed with curated cannabis products * San Diego-based Club M requires a California medical marijuana license to join and delivers boxes each month for $97 * The packages include marijuana, edibles, vapes, and other 'gear' for using * Each box is worth about $200 and can be purchased without a subscription, except for the new limited-edition boxes for $1,000 each There seems to be a subscription box service for everything these days, from cosmetics to snacks to alcohol -- so really, it was only a matter of time for the medical marijuana community got in on the monthly shipment craze. A California company called Club M bills itself as a 'luxury' brand, and ships monthly boxes of cannabis products to those in the state with a medical marijuana prescription. For $97 a month, customers get a specially-curated box of ganja goodies, including concentrates, vapes, edibles, flowers, and 'gear'. Smokers' lounge: A San Diego-based company is selling marijuana subscription boxes Special delivery! Club M charges $97 a month to deliver marijuana products to Californians' doors Stocking up: The boxes include marijuana, vapes, edibles, and tools Chris Husong started Club M in October 2015 and now has 300 monthly subscribers, 60 per cent of whom are women, according to Quartz. He told the website that his company is 'not for potheads' and caters more to classier enthusiasts who are looking to 'aid wellness and creativity'. 'Our members are always looking to create perfect moments, and this subscription makes those moments even more elegant,' he said. Founder Chris Husong said the service isn't for potheads but connoisseurs Spliff splurge: There is also a special limited-edition luxury box for $1,000 Around 60% of the service's users are female, and all have a medical marijuana prescription The box mailed out this past November, for instance, included a vape pen, a gram of marijuana, 'powder cannabis mixers' for mixing into beverages, cannabis-infused olive oil, chocolate caramels infused with cannabis extract, an 'artistic single-hit glass blunt', a cannabis cookbook, a 'stash box', and a music playlist. The packages are valued at around $200 each -- and can be purchased individually, for those who don't want to commit -- but subscribers pay less than $100 for each shipment. Past boxes have also contained gummy candles, incense, puzzles (not containing marijuana), sativa, ganja gum, and even snacks not infused with cannabis to help with the munchies. Nom nomL:The boxes include edibles -- food infused with cannabis -- as well as regular snacks for the munchies There are also vaping tools and concentrates, as well as lighters and stash boxes The company was launched in October 2015 and previous boxes can be bought for about $200 Recently, the company also rolled out special limited-edition premium boxes for $1,000 each, marketed toward 'the discriminating cannabis connoisseur'. The carefully-crafted shipment includes 3.4g of different concentrates, 11g of various flowers, 1.5g of vape options, .66g of edibles like coffee and hot sauce, and 'gear' like a journal, lighter, roller, and an Apothecarry Limited Edition Box. 'Frankly, it's product most people can't afford, but ClubM members are clamoring for it,' Husong told the Los Angeles Times. 'There are some really beautiful luxury cannabis products, [and] this is about discovery of the best of the best.'