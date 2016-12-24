Pubdate: Sat, 24 Dec 2016 Source: Blade, The (Toledo, OH) Copyright: 2016 The Blade Contact: http://www.toledoblade.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/48 Author: Jim Provance, Blade Columbus Bureau Chief OHIO SUPREME COURT REJECTS COCAINE SENTENCE COLUMBUS - In a case closely watched by law enforcement statewide, a sharply divided Ohio Supreme Court on Friday said prosecutors must prove the weight of the actual cocaine - and not fillers - to get stiffer sentences in drug busts. For Rafael Gonzales, 58, convicted in Wood County in 2012 of first-degree felony cocaine possession, the 4-3 decision means his 11-year sentence could be slashed to one. Justice Judith Ann Lanzinger, writing for the majority, said state law's definition of "cocaine" does not provide for fillers such as baking soda. Justice Judith Ann Lanzinger, writing for the majority, said state law's definition of "cocaine" does not provide for fillers such as baking soda. The state argued that the General Assembly meant to include such substances in the definition, but the court found it had to focus on what the law "clearly does say." "The remedy is to be found in the legislature, not a tortured judicial interpretation of a statute unambiguous on its face," Justice Lanzinger wrote. "Given the unambiguous language of the statute ... the state must prove that the weight of the actual cocaine, excluding the weight of any filler materials, meets the statutory threshold." The decision agreed with the ruling of Toledo's 6th District Court of Appeals, which upheld Gonzales' conviction but sent the case back to the trial court for resentencing. But in an unrelated case, Dayton's 2nd District Court of Appeals took the opposite position, setting up a conflict for the Supreme Court to resolve. Attorney General Mike DeWine's office had argued before the court that no public laboratory in the state, including his own Bureau of Criminal Investigation, specifically tests for the purity of cocaine samples but rather for a "detectable" amount of the drug in the overall mixture. "They're doing that at their own peril," said Andy Mayle, Gonzales' Fremont attorney. "If they want to pursue and put people in prison for 11 years, they're going to have to prove the case. If that requires you to do testing, so be it." Both he and Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said the decision could open the door to appeals of other cocaine sentences. "What the Ohio Supreme Court did was use an entirely different standard for cocaine than for any other drug offense, which is ridiculous," Mr. Dobson said. "The clear legislative intent in the opinion of myself and other prosecutors is that cocaine was intended to be dealt with in the same way that all other drugs in the state of Ohio are dealt with. The level of offense is based on the weight of the mixture." The problem in the law's wording came about when lawmakers set out to align punishments for powder cocaine and crack cocaine. The change was a reaction to arguments that the latter were too harsh and more likely to affect minorities. Mr. Dobson said he is examining his options, including asking lawmakers to fix the law. Gonzales was arrested after he purchased two kilograms of "cocaine" for $58,000 from a police informant and undercover officer in a motel room. He bought two bricks, one of which contained fake cocaine and a tracking device. The other contained fake cocaine surrounding a plastic bag of real cocaine. The prosecution claimed, and subsequently a jury determined, that Gonzales had purchased more than 100 grams of cocaine, or about 3.6 ounces, the threshold that resulted in the stiffer sentence. Justice Lanzinger was joined by Justices Paul Pfeifer, William O'Neill, and Sharon Kennedy in the majority. Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor dissented, arguing lawmakers understood that usable cocaine is a compound. She was joined by Justices Terrence O'Donnell and Judith French. "... because concentration levels vary considerably (but are almost always less than 100 percent), the state must - in every case - reverse engineer the compound or mixture of powder cocaine to separate its parts and determine purity, even when the state has proved the substance to be cocaine under the statutory definition," Chief Justice O'Connor wrote. "The court opinion would create an arbitrary purity distinction for cocaine-possession offenses even though the clear intent of the statute is to establish the appropriate penalty for cocaine possession by the weight of the drug compound involved," she wrote. Gonzales is at the Madison Correctional Institution, but it's unclear when he might be released. After the 6th District ruling, he pleaded guilty to a new indictment on an old felony corrupt activities allegation that carried three years to be served after the 11-year sentence. - --- MAP posted-by: