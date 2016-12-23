Pubdate: Fri, 23 Dec 2016 Source: Medicine Hat News (CN AB) Copyright: 2016 Alberta Newspaper Group, Inc. Contact: http://www.medicinehatnews.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/1833 Author: Gillian Slade Page: A11 LET'S CONSIDER ALTERNATIVES TO DEALING WITH FENTANYL CRISIS Perhaps it is time to re-evaluate the best way to tackle the illicit drug crisis. Vancouver is facing epidemic proportions of people overdosing on illegal drugs and many deaths. Safe injections sites are not making a significant difference. They're calling for more detox and addictions treatment programs but even that is not the answer. The majority of males in emergency departments because of an overdose are young people without a history of prescription opioid use, Dr. Nick Mitchell, senior medical director, addictions and mental health, Alberta Health Services (AHS), recently told the News. Detoxifying is one aspect of treatment but depending on the person, abstinence can lead to a dire situation, said Mitchell. After abstaining for a while, the user loses their tolerance and a relapse can be deadly. Medically-assisted addictions treatment moves people off substances acquired on the street, hopefully, to pharmaceutically-controlled substances such as methadone and buprenorphine (commonly known as suboxone) given in secure environments. There is the potential over time for the person to reach the point where they are slowly weaned off those medications but not everyone reaches that point. In Vancouver this week someone in emergency after an overdose was being told about addictions programs. They said they were already on methadone. In general, more people are seeking help for addictions, particularly around opioids, but it is not clear whether this is associated with the increased risk with illicit fentanyl, Mitchell told the News recently. "I have seen a number of individuals clinically who have presented with fentanyl overdoses, who have friends and family who have died from fentanyl and still they struggle to stop," said Mitchell. "These are intelligent people. Some of them are high functioning individuals who are still maintaining jobs and family." A program to get physicians to stop prescribing opioids is not keeping people away from illicit fentanyl and we now know most have no history of opioid prescription use. Illicit fentanyl and carfentanyl is unpredictable and can be deadly. This raises the question of whether we should consider making fentanyl, the kind that can be obtained with a prescription, available without a prescription from a pharmacy. At least the fentanyl from a pharmacy would have been manufactured in a controlled laboratory environment. We could still offer the range of programs to treat addiction but the fentanyl would not be laced with a deadly substance. Naloxone treatment for someone who has overdosed is no longer working in the quantity it once was. A radio program from Vancouver this week had audio of an emergency room where a physician said it is now necessary to give higher and higher doses. For some it takes an infusion of naloxone coursing through the addict's system for an hour or so to stabilize them. If we allowed people to access fentanyl from a pharmacy it could be taxed to cover the cost of additional treatment programs to help addicts. There is a chance it would put the drug traffickers out of business too. Society is not going to win the war on the illicit fentanyl overdoses if we carry on doing what we have been doing all along. It is time to consider alternatives. In the long run we need to look at the reasons for an increasing number of people becoming addicts and start addressing that in early childhood. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt