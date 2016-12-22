Pubdate: Thu, 22 Dec 2016 Source: Hamilton Spectator (CN ON) Copyright: 2016 The Hamilton Spectator Contact: http://www.thespec.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/181 Author: Molly Hayes Page: A6 MARIJUANA SHOP RAIDED. OWNER CHARGED, $20,000 OF POT SEIZED A medical marijuana dispensary owner has been charged following a police raid of the business. Vice and drug officers - armed with a search warrant - arrived at the Royal Farmacy on Main Street East at Kenilworth Avenue around 1 p.m. Tuesday, where they seized $20,000 worth of marijuana and marijuana products, including edibles. Owner Shane Hansen wasn't in at the time, but he got a call from his wife and came down right away. "They left all my other staff alone, which was good. I came down. They didn't handcuff me. Honestly, the cops get a really get bad rap, but they were as respectful and cordial and polite as they could be." But the bust - and the resulting criminal charges - is frustrating to him, because he says the dispensary provides medicine to ill people. "I don't serve anybody underage. I don't serve anybody without a licence. The odd time, if people come in and they can justify to me that they're in need, I'll give them a very temporary compassion card and send them for their licensing and whatnot." This is what led to the bust: Hansen says an undercover officer had come in looking for something to help his mother, whom he said had rheumatoid arthritis. Hansen's wife served him. He was not taken into custody, but was instead released on a promise to appear in court on Feb. 1. The 45-year-old is charged with possession of marijuana and THC for the purpose of trafficking, and proceeds of crime under $5,000. Hansen is passionate about medical marijuana because he says it helped him to cope after his mother was murdered years ago. "I was put on a lot of different pharmaceuticals that just exasperated everything and I spent a lot of years with addictions. Cannabis was really the only thing that kind of brought me out of it." Hansen says he has around 800 clients who depend on his business. It is both an exciting and frustrating time in the medical marijuana industry in Canada, he says - a grey area, with legalization seemingly on the horizon. In a press release Wednesday, Hamilton police acknowledged that the federal government has committed to "making changes to the laws and regulations in relation to marijuana." "However, until such changes are proclaimed law, the present provision of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act in relation to the possession and sale of marijuana remain in force," police added. Hansen said he "honestly expected this a lot sooner. It is the cost of doing business." - --- MAP posted-by: Matt