Wed, 21 Dec 2016
The Daily Courier (Kelowna, BC)
Author: Andrea Peacock

IH OFFICIAL CALLS DEATHS FROM DRUGS 'BLACK HOLE'

Twice as many drug overdose deaths in Kelowna so far this year as all of last year, with no end to crisis in sight

Drug overdose deaths are increasing rapidly with no end in sight, says Interior Health medical director Dr. Trevor Corneil.

In Kelowna, there were 40 overdose deaths from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30, compared to 19 overdose deaths all of last year, according to statistics released by the BC Coroners Service.

Across the Okanagan, there were 65 overdose deaths in the same period this year, at a rate of 19.4 deaths per 100,000 people, compared to 42 overdose deaths all of last year, at a rate of 11.6 deaths per 100,000 people.

"Having been in the field of addictions for 20 years, I am very concerned about this," said Corneil. "But I am not surprised, based on the unstable nature of introducing a drug such as fentanyl into the illicit black market."

In Kelowna, 24 of the drug overdose deaths between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31 were related to fentanyl, compared to six fentanyl-detected deaths the year before.

"We don't know where the bottom of the barrel is," said Corneil. "It feels like a black hole right now."

Drug overdose prevention sites, such as the one that opened last week in downtown Kelowna, is part of IH's response to the overdose crisis.

"Right now it's about saving lives," said Corneil. "Every overdose reversed is an indication of success. Yes, we're saving more people, but the number of people who are being affected by this keeps growing. I don't know where the end is."

Kelowna's first overdose prevention site opened Friday inside the former Kelowna Health Centre on Ellis Street. An IH nurse and a Living Positive Resource Centre staff member will be on site, along with a security guard, from Tuesday to Saturday.

"The idea is that if people are going to use substances, they're invited in and they're able to use in a space where they are not alone," said Clare MacDonald, executive director with the Living Positive Resource Centre.

This differs from a safe injection site in that drug users are not being supervised.

"No one is watching over them or sitting next to them as they inject, but there are people who are trained in overdose response nearby, and if an overdose does occur, those people are nearby to supply naloxone and breathing support to attempt to reverse the overdose until emergency services arrive," said MacDonald.

"We're not able to supervise the injection because we don't have the federal exemptions (from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act) in place to do that."

The overdose prevention site downtown is set up inside a large room with three booths for people to use drugs, while staff sit in another area of the room, said MacDonald.

"If somebody does use alone and overdoses, there is a very real chance they will not come out of that overdose and they will die," said MacDonald. "We are trying to do what we can to respond and keep people alive."

A second overdose prevention site was initially planned inside the Living Positive Resource Centre on Asher Road in Rutland. But, one day before it was scheduled to open, it was cancelled.

"Earlier in the week, I spoke with the landlord and let her know what we were planning, and she was a little hesitant, but she agreed to go ahead," said MacDonald. "But on Thursday around midday, she called me and said she had changed her mind, that we would not be allowed to open the site at 168 Asher Rd., because at least one tenant had called her and said if the site goes in they will give their notice and be leaving."

MacDonald was frustrated, because she sees this as a vital service for the community.

"This is a health service that has been approved at the level of the Ministry of Health, and this is seen to be a life-saving service that we are providing in a crisis situation," she said. "We have seen within our own client base a number of overdoses this year, and that number continues to climb throughout the province. There is no end in sight."