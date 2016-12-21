 
Pubdate: Wed, 21 Dec 2016
Source: Record, The (Kitchener, CN ON)
Copyright: 2016 Metroland Media Group Ltd.
Contact:  http://www.therecord.com/
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/225
Author: Bruce Cheadle
Page: A5

CANADIAN KIDS 13-15 ARE MOST SKEPTICAL OF LEGAL POT, STUDY FINDS

OTTAWA - With apologies to The Who, the kids may not be all right with
this.

A series of 24 focus groups on perceptions of marijuana legalization
commissioned by the federal Liberal government found that the youngest
teenaged participants were the most cautious about the policy shift.

The government has been laying the groundwork for months on a major
public education and awareness campaign that will accompany the
looming legalization of recreational marijuana.

Health Canada commissioned a series of focus group surveys last June
to plumb public perceptions around legalized cannabis, including the
health impacts and attitudes to drug-impaired driving.

According to Earnscliffe Strategy Group, which won the $136,000
research contract in March, an "overwhelming majority" of focus group
participants in Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax were aware of
the promised end to pot prohibition, and that "most, particularly
those over the age of 18, were generally comfortable with the idea."

The notable outliers among the focus groups were 13- to 15-year-olds -
and in some cases their parents.

"The one audience that held slightly less positive views about the
legalization of marijuanawere youths 13-15," says the report, noting
some were "not at all familiar with marijuana."

The focus groups were heavily weighted toward younger Canadians, using
six distinct cohorts. Three cohorts covered ages 13-15, 16-18 and
19-24, while another two involved parents of younger and older
teenagers. Only one group in each city included general participants
aged 25 and up.

The youngest participants struggled to identify advantages perceived
by older participants - perceptions that included economic benefits
from taxing the product, standardized and reliable marijuana quality,
an end to black-market activity and reduced strain on police and the
court system from marijuana possession charges.

The 13-to-15 year olds - and some of their parents - were also the
most skeptical about perceptions on limiting marijuana accessibility.
By contrast, most participants felt legalized pot would not increase
either cannabis usage or accessibility for youngsters.

Marijuana use and teenage rebellion pre-date the 1965 hit by The Who,
"The Kids Are Alright," but some older focus group participants felt
legalization might kill the buzz.

"In fact, some argued that teens' access to and use of marijuana may
decline with legalization, because the stigma of doing something
rebellious would be eliminated ...," the report said.

The focus groups also provided sobering perceptions of
cannabis-impaired driving, with most saying it was less dangerous than
drunk driving and a few suggesting marijuana use can improve driving
skills.

"In fact, a few participants felt that some people they knew were
better drivers under the influence of marijuana than they were sober."

However, mixing alcohol, cannabis and driving was universally
rejected.

Health risks associated with marijuana mostly centred around smoking
issues, although an "overwhelming majority, across all audiences" felt
health risks varied by age, with the developing brains of younger
users most at risk.

A spokesperson for Health Minister Jane Philpott said Tuesday the
government has been clear that a public education campaign will
accompany legalization.

The Liberal government has promised a bill legalizing and regulating
recreational marijuana production and sale next spring.
---
