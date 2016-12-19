Pubdate: Mon, 19 Dec 2016 Source: Sun Times, The (Owen Sound, CN ON) Copyright: 2016 Owen Sound Sun Times Contact: http://www.owensoundsuntimes.com/letters Website: http://www.owensoundsuntimes.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/1544 Author: Scott Dunn Page: A3 WHAT RULES ARE ON THE WAY? The task force that studied questions raised about regulated legal access to marijuana has a chapter on how medical marijuana use should be treated. It recommends maintaining the current, separate licensing system for possessing marijuana for medical purposes and for growing it, with some changes. It says the federal government should watch closely to ensure CBD-rich strains (as opposed to the high-inducing THC strains) of marijuana are available and reasonably affordable for patients, with regulations to give government teeth to ensure it is. This could include requiring licensed producers "to prioritize supply for medical users or establishing price controls for medical users." It recommends the government review the rules that currently allow those with marijuana grow licences to designate others to grow for them. This is in response to law enforcement concerns that some people have been exploiting that exemption to supply drugs illegally, the report says. The majority of the task force members believed he government should determine a timeframe for phasing out the provision to allow designated growers "as the new system for non-medical uses of cannabis is established." It proposes to tax medical and non-medical marijuana under the same tax system. By doing so, the report says, if cannabis- and cannabinoid based medicines qualify for FDA approval for prescription medications, they would be HST exempt. And with a corresponding drug information number, they would become eligible for insurance coverage. The government should promote and support pre-clinical and clinical research on the use of cannabis and cannabinoids for medical purposes to facilitate these FDA designations. It should also help the medical community and patients learn more about appropriate medical cannabis uses, the report said. The task force also recommends evaluating the medical marijuana access framework in five years. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt