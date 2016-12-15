Pubdate: Thu, 15 Dec 2016 Source: Toronto 24hours (CN ON) Copyright: 2016 Canoe Inc. Contact: http://24hrs.ca/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/4068 Author: Sarah Hanlon Page: A3 HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED LEGALIZATION TASK FORCE REPORT CHEAT SHEET The weed world is a buzz after the Task Force on Cannabis Legalization released over 80 recommendations for how the government should regulate pot once it becomes legal here in Canada. The task force created their report based on consultations with current medical marijuana users, Indigenous communities, youth groups, experts and governmental bodies from across the country. The nine members of the Task Force, headed by Anne McLellan, also gained firsthand knowledge from places who have already legalized cannabis - travelling to Colorado and Washington State as well as receiving a detailed outline from the government in Uruguay (the only country to date that has a federal regulatory system for accessing cannabis). And, while yes these are just recommendations, this is virtually the ONLY information we have received from the government about how they may move forward with legalization other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent announcement urging police to enforce the current marijuana laws - a stance that did not sit well for many. So what did the government learn from their six-month-long task? Most of it is common sense - and some of it is downright absurd. It's almost like every great idea comes with a ridiculous caveat. But, the prevailing reaction among stoners? It's a start! Age of Requirement On the common sense side of things, the Task Force recommends that people 18 years and older be able to purchase legal cannabis. While some public health experts suggested a minimum age of 25 to accommodate a developing brain, the Task Force recognizes that any higher of an age limit would negate the benefits of legalization since evidence tells us the people who smoke the most weed are aged 18-24. Edibles a Go With recent crackdowns on edibles in Toronto and a ban on edible marijuana sales under Vancouver's regulated dispensary model, many wrote off any hopes of the government recognizing the value in marijuana edibles. To many potheads' pleasant surprise, the Task Force Report recommends that edibles be available, citing the huge demand for them in Colorado and noting that edibles are a safer alternative to smoking. Common sense takes a hit when they suggest a 10 mg THC limit on such edibles, since most available right now range from 50 mg-200 mg. The report also suggests that edible cannabis treats "not be appealing to children - such as candies and sweets." Since cannabis needs high levels of fat in order to be absorbed into the body, being "sweet" is the most manageable way for people to consume it orally. There is a reason the pot brownie will never go out of style. No LCBO? Room for Craft Cannabis With recommendations that alcohol and tobacco not be sold together, many people - users and teetotalers alike - are rejoicing in news that the LCBO will not distribute legal cannabis. But this skeptical stoner doesn't see the government monopoly giving up the opportunity that easily. Yes, the report recommends that weed not be sold alongside tobacco or alcohol, to prevent co-use "whenever possible," but it also recommends the production and retail sales be regulated by the province in collaboration with cities. Ontario's love affair with the LCBO may still win out in the end. The good news is that the report heard public demand for a diverse marketplace and recommends dedicated storefronts as well as mail-order access. Another hopeful sign for activists and entrepreneurs is the suggestion that governments use "licencing and production controls to encourage a diverse, competitive market that also includes small producers." Support for Smoking Lounges Perhaps the most practical recommendation is that of safe places for people to smoke weed. As an employee at a smoking lounge, I know the importance of these types of community building spaces. While, unfortunately, the report does suggest cannabis and tobacco should be treated the same in its ban from public places, it also urges municipalities to permit dedicated places for people to use cannabis, such as "lounges and tasting rooms." Marketing Woes If you're in marketing and looking for a new gig, the weed world ain't the place. The task force's "think-ofthe-children" mentality is pushing an anti-advertising stance when it comes to Canadian cannabis in order to curtail use in people 25 and under. Packaging and advertising rules currently used for tobacco are being suggested for pot sales in Canada. Brands and logos will be allowed to help customers distinguish legal weed from the stuff they got from 'their guy.' Still no word on why the government makes money off the advertising of alcohol sales to young adults. Medical vs. Recreational The report made sure to note that there should be a separate framework for medical access to cannabis for patients in need. This is important to activists like Jonathan Zaid, founder of Canadians for Fair Access to Medical Marijuana, because as they see it, patients are already not being as prioritized as they should be. The suggestion that the taxes be the same for medical and recreational marijuana companies, however, doesn't give much support to the Task Force's position. Another lapse in judgment. Grow Your Own Green thumbs, rejoice: your garden plans just got a whole lot more exciting! The report suggests the allowance of household marijuana gardens similar to Colorado, Alaska and D.C. The difference? Those places all allow for up to six plants while the task force recommends a max of only four plants 100 cm in height. Just make sure you've got your ruler handy. 30 Gram Limit So how much weed can we get? Well, not that much. The report suggests a maximum possession allowance of 30 grams ( just over an ounce). That's like five Snoop-style blunts. For those of you who don't smoke, an ounce to a pothead is like a 26-ounce bottle of vodka to a martini lover. You really shouldn't drink the whole thing yourself, but among a group of five or six, it seems like nothing. Plus, with the allowance of home grows that would yield more than 30 grams, fulfilling this mandate seems difficult if not impossible. 