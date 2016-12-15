Pubdate: Thu, 15 Dec 2016 Source: Toronto Star (CN ON) Copyright: 2016 The Toronto Star Contact: http://www.thestar.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/456 Author: Lisa Wright Page: B1 Referenced: http://mapinc.org/url/spC7LQBu CORNER STORES, LCBO LEFT HIGH AND DRY New federal task force report nixes idea of selling pot at businesses where tobacco or booze are sold Ontario convenience store owners wonder why it appears they're getting the shaft yet again - this time on cannabis sales - after being excluded this year from selling beer and wine while grocery stores got the green light. "It concerns me that we're left behind. At least let us be part of the discussion," said Dave Bryans, president of the Ontario Convenience Stores Association. In a surprise announcement Tuesday, the federal task force studying how to implement the Liberal government's promise to legalize marijuana recommended it should not be sold at retail outlets where tobacco or alcohol are already sold because of concerns it would encourage pot use. Bryans said the recommendation makes no sense, since corner stores are already entrusted with selling nearly all the tobacco plus the majority of lottery tickets in Ontario. "If the government's top priority is not to let it fall into the hands of minors and we have a strong track record of selling age-tested products like tobacco, then I'm just trying to understand the logic here," said Satinder Chera, president of the Canadian Convenience Stores Association. The LCBO was snubbed in the task force report, too, despite being very vocal lately about welcoming recreational marijuana products to its stores. "I'm very disappointed," said OPSEU president Warren (Smokey) Thomas, whose union represents LCBO employees. He recommends the government-run retailer could instead set up a parallel system to sell cannabis off-site and not in existing locations near its extensive booze selection. "We're not surprised at all," said Michael McLellan, a Toronto spokesperson for pot-dispensary advocacy group the Canadian Cannabis Retail Council. "We think it's a poor idea to be seen to be condoning or encouraging the co-use of alcohol and cannabis," he said, noting privately run dedicated storefronts are the best way to go. For its part, the liquor retailer says in the meantime it's "paying close attention" to Ottawa's next moves as it seeks to legalize and regulate the sale of weed in Canada, but "we would take our direction from the provincial government when it comes to any role LCBO may have in retailing cannabis," said spokesperson Genevieve Tomney. Overall, the federal task force chair said regulation of many aspects of a new legalized marijuana market should be left up to provinces working with municipalities. "At this time, LCBO is actively reviewing publicly available information, including the task force report, that may be useful to us should LCBO be given this added responsibility," added Tomney. Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne has suggested that the LCBO would be a good choice for selling cannabis, noting its expertise in selling a controlled substance. A recent Forum Research poll found Canadians are pretty torn on where pot should be sold when it becomes legal. More than a third of those polled - 35 per cent - would like marijuana to be sold in pharmacies while 26 per cent prefer dispensaries. Twenty per cent said they believe LCBO should be allowed to sell weed. Just 3 per cent polled felt it should be sold at convenience stores. The Canadian Pharmacists Association has expressed an interest only in the medicinal side of the cannabis business. Shoppers Drug Mart, the province's largest pharmacy chain, has formally applied to Health Canada for a licence to distribute medical marijuana. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt