 
Pubdate: Thu, 15 Dec 2016
Source: Toronto Star (CN ON)
Copyright: 2016 The Toronto Star
Contact:  http://www.thestar.com/
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/456
Author: Lisa Wright
Page: B1
Referenced: http://mapinc.org/url/spC7LQBu

CORNER STORES, LCBO LEFT HIGH AND DRY

New federal task force report nixes idea of selling pot at businesses
where tobacco or booze are sold

Ontario convenience store owners wonder why it appears they're getting
the shaft yet again - this time on cannabis sales - after being
excluded this year from selling beer and wine while grocery stores got
the green light.

"It concerns me that we're left behind. At least let us be part of the
discussion," said Dave Bryans, president of the Ontario Convenience
Stores Association.

In a surprise announcement Tuesday, the federal task force studying
how to implement the Liberal government's promise to legalize
marijuana recommended it should not be sold at retail outlets where
tobacco or alcohol are already sold because of concerns it would
encourage pot use. Bryans said the recommendation makes no sense,
since corner stores are already entrusted with selling nearly all the
tobacco plus the majority of lottery tickets in Ontario.

"If the government's top priority is not to let it fall into the hands
of minors and we have a strong track record of selling age-tested
products like tobacco, then I'm just trying to understand the logic
here," said Satinder Chera, president of the Canadian Convenience
Stores Association.

The LCBO was snubbed in the task force report, too, despite being very
vocal lately about welcoming recreational marijuana products to its
stores.

"I'm very disappointed," said OPSEU president Warren (Smokey) Thomas,
whose union represents LCBO employees.

He recommends the government-run retailer could instead set up a
parallel system to sell cannabis off-site and not in existing
locations near its extensive booze selection.

"We're not surprised at all," said Michael McLellan, a Toronto
spokesperson for pot-dispensary advocacy group the Canadian Cannabis
Retail Council.

"We think it's a poor idea to be seen to be condoning or encouraging
the co-use of alcohol and cannabis," he said, noting privately run
dedicated storefronts are the best way to go.

For its part, the liquor retailer says in the meantime it's "paying
close attention" to Ottawa's next moves as it seeks to legalize and
regulate the sale of weed in Canada, but "we would take our direction
from the provincial government when it comes to any role LCBO may have
in retailing cannabis," said spokesperson Genevieve Tomney.

Overall, the federal task force chair said regulation of many aspects
of a new legalized marijuana market should be left up to provinces
working with municipalities. "At this time, LCBO is actively reviewing
publicly available information, including the task force report, that
may be useful to us should LCBO be given this added responsibility,"
added Tomney.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne has suggested that the LCBO would be a
good choice for selling cannabis, noting its expertise in selling a
controlled substance.

A recent Forum Research poll found Canadians are pretty torn on where
pot should be sold when it becomes legal. More than a third of those
polled - 35 per cent - would like marijuana to be sold in pharmacies
while 26 per cent prefer dispensaries. Twenty per cent said they
believe LCBO should be allowed to sell weed. Just 3 per cent polled
felt it should be sold at convenience stores.

The Canadian Pharmacists Association has expressed an interest only in
the medicinal side of the cannabis business. Shoppers Drug Mart, the
province's largest pharmacy chain, has formally applied to Health
Canada for a licence to distribute medical marijuana.
- ---
MAP posted-by: Matt