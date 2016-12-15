 
CANNABIS IS UNSAFE IN YOUNG HANDS

When the recreational use of marijuana becomes legal in Canada in the
next few years, how old should you have to be to join in the fun?

This issue - the legal age for buying and consuming cannabis - is the
biggest single challenge facing the federal Liberals as they rewrite
the law on this popular, but potentially harmful, drug.

A federal task force this week provided 80 recommendations for opening
up the market for recreational pot. Most of the suggestions, which
include permitting storefront and mail-order sales as well as allowing
individuals to buy or carry up to 30 grams for personal use, are both
reasonable and workable.

But the recommendation to allow sales to people as soon as they turn
18 is troubling because of the physical harm that medical experts say
would result. The age should be higher.

Contrary to cannabis cheerleaders, the drug is neither totally benign
nor problem-free. This is especially so for young people between the
ages of 18 and 24, who are currently some of the greatest consumers of
marijuana.

The human brain continues to develop until the age of 25. Because of
this, young people risk damage to their brains as well as other health
problems if they smoke marijuana.

Knowing this, the Canadian Medical Association and the Canadian
Pharmacists Association have both urged the government to set the
legal age for cannabis sales at 21. In addition, the Canadian
Paediatric Society has expressed concern that the government has no
plans to limit the concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in
cannabis products sold to 18- to 25-year-olds.

A growing body of scientific studies shows the fears of these medical
organizations are justified.

For example, a 2012 New Zealand study that followed cannabis users
over several decades concluded that regular users experienced more
cognitive problems than those who abstained.

People who began using marijuana as adolescents experienced the
greatest cognitive decline. Research has also uncovered the
possibility that young people who use cannabis are more susceptible to
psychosis.

Saying this does not mean the Liberals should abandon their promise to
change Canada's drug laws. There are compelling arguments for
legalizing recreational marijuana.

Prohibition has failed to stop its use but driven the marijuana
industry underground and into the hands of organized criminals.
Meanwhile alcohol and tobacco, which cause far more damage to people's
physical and mental well-being than cannabis, are legal though
carefully regulated.

Recreational marijuana should be tightly controlled, too. Though
setting the legal age for cannabis use at 25 seems desirable, it is
impractical because it would surely lead to more black-market sales of
the drug.

A more realistic compromise would set the legal age at 21. In the end,
however, provinces such as Ontario may choose to establish a
consistent legal age for both marijuana and alcohol - 19.

Whatever the legal age becomes in this country, governments should
launch powerful, long-term public awareness campaigns to shatter the
belief that marijuana is a safe high.

It is not. And the health of the next generation of Canadians is at
stake.
