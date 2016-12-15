 
Pubdate: Thu, 15 Dec 2016
Source: Metro (Halifax, CN NS)
Copyright: 2016 Metro Canada
Contact:  http://www.metronews.ca/Halifax
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/4727
Author: Adina Bresge
Page: 3
Referenced: http://mapinc.org/url/spC7LQBu

PROVINCIAL MARIJUANA PLAN SHROUDED IN SMOKE

Nova Scotia not ready to talk strategy on legalization

The Nova Scotia government has formed two working groups to get into
the weeds of marijuana legalization, but the province's plans remain a
little hazy.

A federal task force on marijuana legalization released a report this
week recommending mail-order and storefront sales to people over the
age of 18, with a 30-gram limit on personal possession of recreational
pot.

The report contained more than 80 recommendations about how legalized
marijuana should be produced, regulated and sold.

Premier Stephen McNeil, and three departments heading a
federal-provincial-territorial working group on the province's
marijuana legalization strategy, will not comment on any of them.

The Departments of Justice, Health and Wellness and Finance and
Treasury Board are the senior officials in a working group on the
legalization, and regulation of cannabis in the province.

"We've just received the report and are reviewing the task force's
recommendations," Sarah Gillis, a spokesperson for the Department of
Justice, said in a statement Wednesday.

Officials at the premier's office, the health department and the
finance department declined to comment on the task force's findings,
referring Metro back to the Department of Justice.

Nova Scotia also has an "interdepartmental" working group looking into
marijuana policy, which includes representatives from across
government, said Gillis.

The inner workings of the working groups are clouded.

Gillis could not be reached by the end of day Wednesday to clarify
each working group's role in crafting policy.

According to Torstar News Service, Ontario has 12 provincial
departments working to roll out a cannabis strategy.

Despite some Nova Scotians' high expectations, it may still be awhile
before legalized marijuana reaches a store near you.

Gillis said the provincial government is waiting on Ottawa to pass
legislation before determining the details of how legalized marijuana
will be sold and what impact it could have on tax revenue.

"The federal government has significantly shifted policy on cannabis,"
Gillis said. "Nova Scotia will ensure that the health and safety of
all Canadians, especially children and youth, remains a top priority."
- ---
MAP posted-by: Matt