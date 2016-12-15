Pubdate: Thu, 15 Dec 2016 Source: Metro (Halifax, CN NS) Copyright: 2016 Metro Canada Contact: http://www.metronews.ca/Halifax Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/4727 Author: Adina Bresge Page: 3 Referenced: http://mapinc.org/url/spC7LQBu PROVINCIAL MARIJUANA PLAN SHROUDED IN SMOKE Nova Scotia not ready to talk strategy on legalization The Nova Scotia government has formed two working groups to get into the weeds of marijuana legalization, but the province's plans remain a little hazy. A federal task force on marijuana legalization released a report this week recommending mail-order and storefront sales to people over the age of 18, with a 30-gram limit on personal possession of recreational pot. The report contained more than 80 recommendations about how legalized marijuana should be produced, regulated and sold. Premier Stephen McNeil, and three departments heading a federal-provincial-territorial working group on the province's marijuana legalization strategy, will not comment on any of them. The Departments of Justice, Health and Wellness and Finance and Treasury Board are the senior officials in a working group on the legalization, and regulation of cannabis in the province. "We've just received the report and are reviewing the task force's recommendations," Sarah Gillis, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice, said in a statement Wednesday. Officials at the premier's office, the health department and the finance department declined to comment on the task force's findings, referring Metro back to the Department of Justice. Nova Scotia also has an "interdepartmental" working group looking into marijuana policy, which includes representatives from across government, said Gillis. The inner workings of the working groups are clouded. Gillis could not be reached by the end of day Wednesday to clarify each working group's role in crafting policy. According to Torstar News Service, Ontario has 12 provincial departments working to roll out a cannabis strategy. Despite some Nova Scotians' high expectations, it may still be awhile before legalized marijuana reaches a store near you. Gillis said the provincial government is waiting on Ottawa to pass legislation before determining the details of how legalized marijuana will be sold and what impact it could have on tax revenue. "The federal government has significantly shifted policy on cannabis," Gillis said. "Nova Scotia will ensure that the health and safety of all Canadians, especially children and youth, remains a top priority." - --- MAP posted-by: Matt