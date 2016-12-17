Pubdate: Sat, 17 Dec 2016 Source: Packet & Times (CN ON) Copyright: 2016 Orillia Packet and Times Contact: http://www.orilliapacket.com/letters Website: http://www.orilliapacket.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/2397 Author: Dave Dawson Page: A4 BOARD PROPOSAL HURTS, NOT HELPS, DOWNTOWN Last week, city council heard some pretty alarming statistics about Orillia's downtown. While most of us can agree we have a unique, quaint downtown with some must-visit retail attractions, most also acknowledge the Mississaga Street strip is experiencing some tough times. That was confirmed by urbanMetrics, the consultant firm that, at the behest of the city, compiled an inventory of existing and available space downtown, analyzing the retail gaps to be filled through future investment-attraction efforts. The analysis found a vacancy rate of 18.4% in an area that includes the downtown and its environs - that's the largest vacancy rate of comparable downtowns they studied. It's important to note those numbers reflect the traditional downtown core in addition to three nearby properties - 70 Front St. N., 10 Western Ave. and 4 King St. E. - which account for a third of that vacant space. So, the numbers may be a bit skewed. But just take a stroll up the main street and you might be surprised by the sheer number of unoccupied stores. It is worrying. Despite that, this week, the Downtown Orillia Management Board (DOMB) asked council to ban drug paraphernalia stores, marijuana dispensaries, vape lounges and methadone clinics. The DOMB wants those enterprises to be prohibited in the downtown by including them in a section of the Orillia Municipal Code that regulates businesses such as adult entertainment stores and bars. "The office has received several complaints concerning the above businesses located in the core where families gather for community events and shop," the letter to council stated. So, on one hand, you have outside, experienced professionals warning the municipality about the downtown's frailty and expressing concerns about its future while, on the other hand, you have the entity charged with ensuring its success wanting to prohibit various types of businesses it believes project the wrong image for our wholesome downtown. What rubbish. The market is a brutal and honest arbiter of what is acceptable and what is not. If these operations are able to keep the lights on and serve their customers - and bring people downtown - leave them alone. Instead, energy should be expended to fix the parking problem, tackle high rent, talk about issues related to store hours or to find ways to attract new tenants to our beautiful core. Because, it is a slippery slope indeed when we start imposing "our" set of values on free enterprise. It is, as Paul Sieger of Paul's Para Fernalia said, absolutely absurd. "Why don't you shut down every person that sells cigarettes, because cigarettes are more dangerous than pot?" he asked. The whole point of the downtown's much-maligned sign bylaw and myriad other regulations is to ensure downtown businesses conform to the look and feel of an old-fashioned downtown. But, just as downtown anchor stores like Woolworth's, Zellers and Top Drug Mart evolved and moved out of downtowns, the actual services and stores customers covet in 2016 have similarly evolved. To target enterprises like vape lounges is ridiculous. In a vapour lounge, customers bring in their own medical (prescribed) marijuana; they cannot sell it, buy it or give it away. The business does not sell marijuana; rather, it provides a safe place where like-minded people can get together and socialize. Sounds a lot like Mariposa Market. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt